RUSSELL The city of Russell entered into a $750-a-month agreement with Flatwoods to use the neighboring city’s animal control services.
Under the agreement, Russell would pay that amount, while neighboring Worthington would pay Flatwoods $150 a month. With 30 days’ notice, any of the parties can pull out of the agreement.
However, prior to the vote, Councilman Butch Meadows brought up concerns about the deal, stating he talked with Worthington Mayor Jason Flocker and learned that Worthington didn’t enter into the agreement.
Mayor Ron Simpson of Russell said he spoke to Flatwoods Mayor Buford Hurley II and, as far as he knew, Worthington was still on board.
Then Meadows said he was approached by a city of Russell employee who said he would take over animal control duties if the city provided him a vehicle and an extra $1 on his hourly rate.
“That would only cost us $6,000,” Meadows said. “Why don’t we look into that.”
The offer appeared to pique the interest of Councilman Don Fraley, who said he would like to look into as well.
Simpson, visibly exasperated, said he was keyed into that employee’s offer, but the deal with Flatwoods “came to fruition first.”
“I was in the loop and he was in the loop, and Flatwoods was able to get this deal on the table,” Simpson said. “We have this right here and now I’m being told you want to put this on hold?”
Meadows also stated the animal control services would only apply to dogs — cats were not included in the agreement. Simpson said the cities would need to work with the Greenup County judge-executive to find or create a facility to house cats.
“Right now, there’s nowhere to house them,” Simpson said. “There’s maybe five cages at animal control in the county. So that’s something everyone is going to have to work on to solve.”
Police Chief Kenny Huddleston said something needed to be done, because his department receives calls every day for dogs roaming at large.
“We need to get this done,” he said. “We’re getting calls left and right and we can’t do anything because we don’t have animal control.”
Eventually, the council voted unanimously to enter into the agreement.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
• The council voted unanimously on an adjustment of the pay rate scale adopted earlier this year to raise the pay for operators at the water plant in order to attract new applicants. Simpson said the rates are too low and no one is applying for the positions. Fraley said many of the operators are set to retire within months, so getting the pay competitive was urgent. The council will finalize the vote on July 31 at 4:30 p.m.
• Councilwoman Ruth Hopkins brought up concerns about Thompson Road. The council voted to trim back brush obstructing a view at the intersection of Monroe Hill and to add a speed bump in that area with a sign stating “Hidden Drive.”
• The city council voted unanimously to accept a flexible plan benefit wherein employees have $3,000 in a health savings account. Since 2016, Simpson said the HSA only applied to medical, but with Thursday’s vote the money could be used for vision and dental.
• Halloween Town is scheduled for Oct. 28, citywide trick or treat on Oct. 31 and 10 benches and 10 trash cans have been ordered for downtown.
• After a half-hour executive session regarding real estate, the city council voted to have an engineering firm come to the next city council meeting to give the public an update on a piece of property on Sparrow Court.