RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted 5-to-1 Thursday to get the ball rolling on establishing an entertainment district in downtown, similar to the arrangement finalized at the beginning of the year.
The entertainment district would make way for the vending of alcohol on the streets of Russell during special events for brick-and-mortar establishments inside the district.
Like in Ashland, folks will get special cups and wristbands and are only allowed to consume their beverages inside a designated zone during those specific events.
Russell City Attorney Tracy Frye said the ordinance is not finalized, with hours of operation and zones still up in the air. She also said the tourist attraction anchoring the district — in Ashland, it’s the Paramount — has yet to be decided.
Eridanus, the downtown microbrewery, would be the only establishment in the district serving booze and the wristbands. Owners Kristin and Justin Matthews said they would take the proceeds from wristband sales and donate them back to the city’s tourism bureau.
Matthews said a study of towns in Maryland with similar demographics showed the creation of three to seven jobs for and between $100,000 and $300,000 in economic impact from entertainment districts. The cities he cited included Grantsville and Cumberland, situated in rural Western Maryland (very Appalachian) and Elkton, right outside of the state’s capital of Annapolis.
Proposed events included farmers markets and other city events.
Councilman Don Fraley said the entertainment district wouldn’t lead to any more consumption of alcohol than what’s already happening. He said when he was Mayor, there was resistance to restaurants serving booze in Russell, but people still went to Ashland to dine at restaurants serving liquor.
Mayor Ron Simpson said when the city went wet, the vote was 2-to-1.
Councilwoman Kay Thompson said she spoke with downtown business owners and found 95% were in support.
Councilwoman Ruth Hopkins said she didn’t think alcohol was the way to increase business downtown and voted against the measure.
“I’m torn, because I support downtown redevelopment, but we got ARC (Addiction Recovery Care) going up on the hill and we’re supporting alcohol down here,” she said.
Councilman Butch Meadows said he was hesitant when Eridanus came to town, but after seeing them operate for a year, he didn’t see any problems with them.
Here are some other highlights from the city council meeting:
• The city council approved new trash rates, which worked out to an across-the-board $2 increase in monthly trash service and a doubling from $6 to $12 for recycling. This was in line with contract the council voted in favor of with Rumpke last month.
• The city council approved a proposal by Matthews, who also runs a tea shop called Appalachian Folkology and Carly Stout, who runs a plant business called Sage and Root, to pursue grant money to restore the old switch tower in downtown. Right now, the two businesses have a lease with the city to use the buildings. The two said they would raise any money for the renovations and help renovate the caboose as well, to be used as a rental space.
• Hopkins said after her plea for needed equipment for the Russell Senior Center was tabled, Lowe’s donated an oven and Addiction Recovery Care donated a dishwasher. She said they need a person to clean and are still tracking down a computer and new flooring.
• The city approved a resolution to pave Russell Road, the road that goes behind Lowe’s.