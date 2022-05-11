RUSSELL The City of Russell convened for a called meeting on Tuesday to discuss a rough draft of the city budget for 2022-23.
There was also a second reading of Ordinance No. 1, 2022 — establishing annual salary for Mayor and council. The ordinance was a clarification of a previous ordinance, and the only change was to remove penalties from council members for non-attendance. Other matters discussed included the Guardian Animal Clinic 5K run.
City department heads discussed the needs of their departments including updates to equipment and vehicles, and answered questions from the council.
Many of the figures discussed were estimates due to the lack of supply generated by the pandemic. Due to the lessening of restrictions on how ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money can be spent, much if not all of what the city departments expect to spend in the upcoming budget could be covered by those funds. One projected expense was for a zero-turn lawnmower to help maintain roadsides. The city has two of the machines that are functional, but a third was suggested to be purchased because of the addition of grassy areas for which the city is responsible.
“We have to maintain the grassy area on the new flyover bridge,” Supervisor Mike Lacks said, explaining part of the increase in area needing to be mowed. Lacks said that although the area is a state road (U.S. 23), the city is responsible for the upkeep. The only other option, that of letting it go unmaintained, was something Lacks said no one in the city wanted.
Actuators for the water department were also discussed, and the possibility of ordering ahead in anticipation of one going down. But this was decided against because the warranty period for the actuators (one year) start upon delivery, not first use. It was decided that, given the possibility of an actuator not seeing its first use until after the warranty expiration, ordering ahead would not be a practical use of funds.
The fire chief discussed that there was approximately two and half years left in payments on a fire truck currently in use, and there will be a need to purchase another in the near future. The city had been set up on a system of purchasing new trucks every 20 years, but had fallen behind on that schedule.
The fire chief proposed doubling up on payments to eliminate that payment so that when a new truck is purchased (the earliest date projected to be in 2024) then there will only be the payment on the new truck.
The discussion of the budget will continue when the city has a first reading on their regular scheduled meeting May 26, 2022. More specific figures are expected to be known at that time, and the council will discuss options at that point to finalize the city’s budget.