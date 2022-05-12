RUSSELL The Russell Convalescent Home, a hotly contested topic since early May 2021, was resolved when demolition began on the now empty building.
The structure, once the residence of 20 patients under convalescent care, had been empty for some time after the business was closed and residents relocated to other facilities. There have been many theories as to why the business was closed — ranging from deplorable conditions of the building itself and the lack of proper care for the residents to financial malfeasance, but no clear and verifiable information has been provided from any source.
Last year, the city of Russell cited Eminent Domain, the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation, seeking to take control of the property.
The owner and employees of the Russell Convalescent Home responded by holding fundraisers and accusing the city of trying to evict them illegally. The open argument carried out on social media went so far as to attract a former Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate, Spike Cohen, to champion the cause of the convalescent home at one fundraiser.
Wrecking crews provided the final resolution to the loud and often verbally violent discussion as the walls of the building were pulled down.
Russell Mayor Ron Simpson offered his thoughts on the demolition and what it meant for the City of Russell moving forward. and Simpson said that the future of the property aside, he was glad to see that all of the former residents of the Russell Convalescent Home were relocated to better facilities and were getting the care they deserved.
“It’s a vital section for the revitalization of downtown Russell,” Simpson said of the property.
The city had just recently taken over the deed, Simpson said, and began moving forward with demolition at the city’s expense through an independent contractor. Once the demolition and cleanup is finished, then the city will be able to come together to consider and finalize plans for the future of the property.
“We are in the beginning stages of planning,” Simpson said. “Right now we just want to get it cleaned up and prepared and see where we want to go with it.”
There are ideas and the beginning of plans, Simpson said, but the city want to settle in and do some studies on what is actually viable for the location.
“One of the first ideas that came up was a farmers market,” he said. “Like what they have over in Ironton so you could use it as a farmers market, for crafts, or whoever wants to set up.
“Making a community space that any residents will be able to use is one plan the council might consider,” Simpson said. “And we want to tie in with the Depot and all the activities going on now in that area, and draw the whole downtown area together.”
Simpson said that residents of Russell were welcome to offer ideas about what they would like to see fill the space, and can do so by calling the city building or by attending city council meetings.