RUSSELL The Russell City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve new trash rates in the city, essentially raising the cost by $2 a month per customer.
The second reading of the ordinance follows a bidding process undertaken earlier at beginning of the year, when the legacy contract with Rumpke ran out. At least two council members — Vincenzo Fressola and Kay Thompson — voted against awarding the bid to Rumpke, citing cheaper bids at the time.
On Thursday, the new rates passed without much discussion.
The council also kicked the can down the road on another piece of unfinished business when it voted to temporarily extend its appointments of members to the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission.
In January, the council previously voted to table its appointments — which included chairman Tom Saylor — shortly after the commission approved the subdivision of properties at the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus, which made way for Addiction Recovery Care.
At Thursday's meeting, Mayor Ron Simpson motioned to extend those appointments out for another review on Sept. 30 at the latest. The council unanimously approved that as well.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday's meeting:
• The council heard from Janelle McClanahan about a blighted piece of property in the 200 block of Poplar Street. McClanahan said she lives next to an apartment building that is falling apart and may be attracting squatters. Fire Chief Billy Selvage said the building is considered a commercial property and the company who bought it last year holds a building permit with the county, effectively tying the city's hands on what action can be taken. Thompson asked Selvage to look into it and report back to next month's meeting on April 27.
• The council discussed speeding issues on Kenwood Avenue and other areas of the city. Resident Michael Garlinger, who lives across the street from Councilman Roy Parsons, proposed radar-style signs that light up on two parts of the street, similar to what is seen in the city of Greenup. Other residents brought up Bellefonte Street, but were told it's a state road and the city can't put in any permanent fixtures.
• The council went into executive session to discuss real estate and litigation matters. No action was taken.
