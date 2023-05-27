RUSSELL The Russell City Council has some hard decisions to make regarding blacktop, a public works supervisor said Thursday.
At Thursday’s regular meeting, supervisor Mike Lacks told the city council the blacktop allotment from the state was $64,000 this year, but the bids on the roads to be paved came in at nearly $112,000.
“I’ve had to cut and cut and cut, but we’re getting to one street at time,” he said. “The problem is, they’ve been using the same numbers since the 1970s and things have gone up.”
Lacks said a ton of blacktop used to go for $20 and no fuel or delivery fee was included. Today, a ton costs $120, plus fuel cost and delivery fee.
Mayor Ron Simpson said if paving Thompson Road — which all agreed was getting pretty bad — was cut from the bid, the city could swing the other projects.
“I don’t know the solution, but we’ve got to come up with something,” Lacks said.
A paving project on Russell Plaza Road is already paid for with a grant of $60,000. However, Lacks said the jump in price meant the city would have to pay an additional $9,500 to cover it now.
Lacks said the paving needs done by the end of the fiscal year, which expires June 30. He also floated the idea of just patching roads and doing no blacktopping.
Simpson said the council would revisit the issue soon — there would be a special meeting June 12 to discuss the budget and another regular meeting June 22.
Here are some other highlights from Thursday’s meeting:
- The council agreed the line of credit for the temporary water intake pump would be paid off with the reimbursements coming down from the state.
- The council passed a resolution to stay in the FIVOC Area Drug Enforcement Task Force.
- Simpson announced assistant Police Chief Jeff Waskey is retiring. There’s another opening for a police officer position that may require someone being hired off the street and trained through the academy and a new city clerk should be starting on June 1.
- Scott Martin, of the Ashland Alliance, floated the idea of hosting a Business Afterhours for July 6 downtown to coincide with the Greenup Farmer’s Market. The council appeared to like the idea, but city attorney Tracy Frye added some ribbing about why it’s called the Ashland Alliance. Martin said that name was picked long before he showed up, but he’s working hard to build relationships in Greenup County.
- Frye, who also serves on Revitalize Russell, said the organization is looking to start a new initiative called “Operation Diederich” to beautify the boulevard.
- The council voted to replace 20 benches and install trash cans around downtown.