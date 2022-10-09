RUSSELL Craft beer drinkers in Russell were treated to a taste of Germany on Saturday, and the response was a thumbs up, or in this case a “steins up” as the Oktoberfest came to town.
“We just wanted to have an event where people could come and try fall themed beers,” said Justin Matthew, co-owner and head brewer at Eridanus Brewery, which hosted the event.
Many of the beers were brewed by Matthews, but other local brewers’ takes on fall beers were also present at the event, including Pikeville’s Broken Throne and Richmond’s Dreaming Creek.
“I lived in Richmond, Virginia for several years and they had these celebrations there,” Matthew said.
This being the first year, Matthews kept his plans attainable, but hopes the festival will grow and include German band, German food and German breweries in the future.
“We can grow from our first year toward that,” he said. “We’ll get bigger and better each year.”
“I’d say we had well over 100 people over the course of the day,” Matthews said. “There was a lot of people enjoying themselves and playing fun games, which was exactly what we wanted.”
“The German Spelling B was a thing to witness,” he said with a laugh.
Random German words were chosen for participants to spell. Matthews, who doesn’t speak German, said he had as much fun trying to pronounce the words as contestants had attempting to spell them.
“It was a fun event,” Matthews said, adding planning for next years festival was already underway. “We want to keep offering things for everyone to enjoy.”