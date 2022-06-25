RUSSELL The Russell Council voted Thursday to approve the sale of the old Russell High School Building to the nonprofit group ACDC.
The proposal was accepted at the previous council meeting where the council voted to approve Mayor Ron Simpson to negotiate with the group to purchase the property for economic benefit to the city.
ACDC (Appalachian Commerce and Development Corporation) was part of three groups, including the Evans Group and the Schreier Group, who submitted proposals to the city for the property, which was donated to the city and considered surplus property.
City Attorney Tracy Frye read the deed restrictions which were part of the negotiation process. The property was transferred with deed restrictions, including that the property would be used for economic development, that ACDC would make a good faith effort to begin the process within 90 days, the building is accepted in an as-is condition, and the purchase price of $20,000 was agreed upon.
The city attorney said it was her opinion that moving forward was in the city’s best interests, given that the city did not have the necessary funds to fix the building.
The council had the second reading of an ordinance concerning the city budget. Mayor Simpson informed the council of a change since the first reading, that change being a receipt by the city of a check for $431,721.24 from the American Rescue Fund.
The council also discussed special revenue funds, which includes ARPA and FEMA funds.
Given the update, the council will meet again on Monday at 10 a.m. to approve the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The council also discussed the storm water restoration on Pheasant and Sparrow Courts. Simpson told the council that there have been two engineering firms — EL Robinson and Vaughn Melton ‚— that have looked into the project, and after the city attorney has reviewed a judgment order concerning flooding the city will move forward.
A project concerning erosion of the riverbank on Riverside Drive was also discussed. The mayor said the city had been checking into the problem, including contacting the Corps of Engineers and the Ohio Department of Transportation, and even determining if there were remedies the city could provide, and if so determining the cost of those remedies.
“This is a long drawn-out process,” Simpson said. For updates on the project, affected residents are encouraged to call the city building at 606-836-9666 during normal business hours.
The council also discussed a city ordinance concerning stray cats in the city. Simpson said part of the issue is that the local animal shelter is limited concerning the number of cats they can accept and how long those animals can he housed.
“They are limited out there,” Simpson said, telling the council he had spoken with a shelter representative. “We will have to coordinate with both them and our Animal Control person on how many they can accept on a weekly basis.”
Simpson said when they do accept the animals, they can only hold them for a maximum of five days. Enforcement will begin after the first day of July, and residents are urged to make sure any of their personal pets are tagged or otherwise identifiable in the event that they are picked up by accident.