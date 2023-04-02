RUSSELL The City of Russell is awaiting a FEMA appeal that could determine the fate of an $8 million water intake it needs constructed in order to provide water for 20,000 people in Greenup County.
Last year, FEMA denied a claim by the city on the water intake, which pumps water out of the Ohio River into the water treatment plant. The city had claimed it was damaged during the February to March 2021 floods following the ice storm.
Mayor Ron Simpson said divers had been going down there for years to check it out and fill in cracks with river sediment. When they dove to inspect in 2021, Simpson said they deemed it unsafe.
"There were holes in there they could put their arm through," he said.
Those holes allowed river sediment to pour in, eventually plugging up the pump.
Since late 2021, the current intake was taken off line and replaced with an emergency pump on a barge — called the "Tiki Bar" by Councilman Vincenzo Fressola.
According to FIVCO project manager Eric Patton, the city has a three-year permit on that barge.
"I'm sure if push came to a shove they could get it extended out, but what we really want to see is movement on this," Patton said. "This is meant to be a temporary fix."
Right now, that stop gap measure is approaching 18 months on that permit, he said.
The intake is approximately 100 years old and was originally used by CSX, according to E.L. Robinson Engineer Paul Amburgey. They were built solid back then and could hold up for a long time, he said.
Since the mid-2010s, the city had contemplated replacing the intake as a part of an overhaul to the entire system, Simpson said. However, those plans got delayed due to COVID and the loss of Our Lady of Bellefonte and AK Steel, he said.
"That's been a big hit to our tax rolls and our water usage," he said. "We don't have the base we did before all that happened, although we are bouncing back."
After turning it in as damaged from the flood, FEMA denied the claim on the grounds that they couldn't prove it the damage was a preexisting condition. Both Patton and Simpson said 20 years worth of divers' reports showed the damage wasn't there until the flood.
"This isn't a case where they've let it go or put it off," Patton said. "To my understanding, this pump was built much studier than other intakes we have on the river. They knew it would have to be replaced one day because of the age, but there was nothing in those reports that indicated there would be a major failure."
Once funding is secured, Amburgey said the current plan is to move intake off the river and at the water plant, creating a 30- to 40-foot well. From the plant, holes would be drilled into the river and pipes would be laid.
Those pipes would siphon water from the river, then the intake pump would pump it into the treatment plant. According to Amburgey, the new set-up would mitigate damage caused by debris.
"With the new design, the only part that's exposed to the water is the pipes," he said. "By having it at the plant, behind the levee, we're really reducing the likelihood of damage like we've seen to the one there now on the river."
According to FEMA, the federal government has paid out $88.8 million to counties across eastern Kentucky affected by the February/March 2021 floods. While that number sounds like a lot, Patton said that's a drop in the bucket in terms of federal budgets and infrastructure need.
"You could take a grant for $130 million and spend it all in one county," he said. "That's a big number to you and I, but when it comes to infrastructure, it's not much."
In a letter written to Kentucky's U.S. Senators, Patton said FEMA had promised help for 18 months for the project prior to finally rejecting it. A reason cited was FEMA passing around the case internally to multiple representatives.
If Russell can't get federal funding, Simpson said it's hard to say where the money would come from.
"We do have a partial loan out there, but it wouldn't cover it," he said. "We're still not sure where the funding would come from."
When asked if a rate hike would be in the mix, Simpson didn't really entertain the notion. Patton said a rate hike to cover the cost of a loan would wind up affecting lower income customers not only in Russell, but in the communities it serves.
"I don't think anyone is wanting that," he said.
And as the project lays in limbo, costs continue to rise — the temporary intake in use now doubled in price from $300,000 to $700,000 and some change. Patton said that's been happening with all the projects in the pipeline around the FIVCO region.
Simpson said the city is "ready to go" on the project.
"We're trying to get it rolling, but there's a lot in the mix," he said. "If we can get the funding in place, we'll go."
