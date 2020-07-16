FLATWOODS Schools in the Russell Independent School District will have the option of in-person or virtual classes when they return for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a plan the district released Wednesday.
The in-person option calls for face masks, physical distancing, temperature checks, use of hand sanitizer and frequent cleaning. It also modifies meal and transportation procedures to minimize spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Virtual students will use Google Classroom and live instruction and will submit assignments via internet, and must be logged in during class periods. Students will have to have a computer and internet access in the home.
Families interested in virtual learning may try it out from Aug. 26, the first day of school, through Sept. 4, and make a final decision after that.
The choice made at that time would be binding through the first nine-week term.
In-school safety precautions will include masks for staff, visitors and all students grades 1 through 12. Exceptions will be made for medical exemptions.
All staff and students will have temperatures checked before boarding buses or entering their school. Anyone with temperature over 100.4 will be isolated and the school will alert the health department.
Students will report to designated areas and anyone entering school buildings will use hand sanitizer.
Students will be able to remove masks at their desks if there is sufficient physical distancing and will be provided mask breaks during the day. Desks will all face the same direction and students will occupy assigned seats in class and on buses.
Halls will have directional marks and some stairs will be one way. Other precautions to minimize hallway exposure include grouping students and teachers and limiting time in halls.
Common areas will be closed and playgrounds will be placed on a schedule and subject to closure. Children using the playgrounds will use hand sanitizer before and after.
Students will wear masks on buses and board from back to front, then unload from front to back.
The district does not have a preschool plan yet because it is waiting on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.
The plan is similar to plans in neighboring districts, and that suggests Northeast Kentucky schools are following the right path, according to Superintendent Sean Horne.
He and superintendents from the region met this week to compare plans and found they had much in common, he said.
“Pretty much every district has a traditional model and a face-to-face option, so though they're not exactly the same, they're close. There's a lot of crossover,” he said.
The meeting among 15 district heads revealed common goals, chief among them offering in-person class, he said.