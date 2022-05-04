RUSSELL The Russell City Council met Thursday for a regularly scheduled meeting. Minutes were approved, financial reports discussed and general city business was covered.
Under recommendation from KLC, the city adopted a resolution concerning ARPA funds. The Treasury allows two paths that can be used, an itemization or a standard allowance to replace lost revenue due to COVID. The guidance and recommendation was that any city receiving less than $10 million choose the standard allowance.
Russell chose to follow that guidance and path of standard allowance.
Buford Hurley from Greenup County Tourism spoke to the council. Hurley discussed what the Tourism Board was doing to benefit all of Greenup County.
“We are trying to promote the county and the cities within the county,” Hurley said. Hurley mentioned the group’s website, tourgreenupcounty.com, and said that the website will be completely new next month. He also mentioned the discovergreenup.com website that lists all restaurants in Greenup County. He also mentioned that there are grants available through tourism to help fund events.
Revitalize Russell President Kristie Patterson touched on what Hurley said, saying that Revitalize Russell had been working with Greenup Tourism with favorable results. The listing of restaurants and businesses are accurate and informative, she said, and beneficial to the entire county. In an effort to streamline information, Patterson said, her group had broken Russell down into districts for reference points.
Michael Williams from EL Robinson Engineering addressed the council. EL Robinson had been selected for the wastewater treatment and the water intake projects, and Williams was there to provide a cost estimate for the city to provide to FEMA. The estimate had been provided earlier, and Williams was present to discuss any concerns and answer council questions.
Eric Patton of FIVCO spoke to the council about three different issues. FIVCO did an SRF Loan for sewer work that had been completed, most of which had been paid with ARPA funds, and everything concerning that should be completed with KIA next month. Patton said there was a possibility in shortfalls or delays in FEMA funding, and that he had already discussed contingency plans with EL Robinson to offset delays.
The availability to apply for KIS funding for the water intake project took longer than expected, Patton said. All documentation necessary had been ready in November of 2021, but the availability to apply had not opened until March of 2022. Patton said he had received confirmation from KIA, and that a date of May 5 had been projected, but given delays it was more reasonable to expect a June 5 date.
The council also voted to accept a bid from Blacktop Industries in Catlettsburg to pave several roads within the city.