After a 12-hour shift at Marathon and a brief stop to visit his father on Christmas Eve, Russ Crawford came home to chaos on Blackburn Avenue.
Crawford became Ashland’s AAA as he helped people get their vehicles out of snow and sleet near Ashland Middle School on Thursday.
Not one to accept credit for doing good deeds, Crawford shrugged it off with a chuckle.
“Oh, I came in on the tail end of it,” he said. “It was a real mess. Mindy, one of our new neighbors, she’d been directing traffic for about an hour.”
Mori Crawford, Russ’s wife, had transported hot chocolate to Mindy not long before Russ arrived home.
Mori had called Russ to inform him of the slick conditions, and to let him know there were so many stuck on Blackburn that it was causing traffic jams.
“She said, ‘You might want to stop by your dad’s house on the way; people are stuck in the curve,’” Russ said.
Russ Crawford said the four-way stop near the South Ashland Giovanni’s was “not good,” and shortly after making the turn he realized what he was about to enter.
One of his wife’s former teachers had pulled into a neighbor’s parking pad. While the neighbor gladly allowed him to leave his vehicle there, he needed a lift to a friend’s house — Crawford provided that ride in his four-wheel-drive pickup.
When Crawford returned, he noticed a young lady stuck at the front of his driveway.
“All I could do was help her,” he said with a laugh. “I pulled in to my in-laws, who live right next door to us. I got my tow strap, and helped pull her car up to the middle school parking lot. Luckily there was an area underneath her car to attach it to.”
A friend of the driver had also arrived to help, and he and Crawford together managed to maneuver the car through the tumultuous conditions.
Crawford assisted another one or two cars, he said, but he said he wasn’t the only one.
“A lot of people helped throughout the night,” he said.
Crawford got a few hours of shut-eye, and then woke up for his 6 a.m. Christmas Day shift.
“You just help who you can how you can,” he added. “Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”
