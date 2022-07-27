CATLETTSBURG After a couple years of delays, the rubber is starting to hit the dirt with a $4 million Abandoned Mine Lands grant to establish a new trail head and service road at Rush Off-Road.
Eric Patton, at FIVCO, told the Boyd County Fiscal Court Tuesday that six engineering firms were scored based on their qualifications, with E.L. Robinson selected for further review.
FIVCO and the federal government will have to look over the contract with the firm prior to approval by the county, Patton said.
According to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, when the federal grant was awarded at the beginning of 2020, five sites were proposed as routes for the trailhead.
However, four were found to not be feasible and one piece of land that would've tied into Trace Road fell through when a land deal couldn't be reached between park owner E.B. Lowman III and another landowner.
About a year and a half ago, the grant was turned over to FIVCO for administration.
For the last four months, Patton has been working on the project, which at this point has outlived the Abandoned Mine Lands Program (it has since been replaced with a similar federal program) and the federal authorities are getting a bit pushy to get it off the books, according to Patton.
"This is one of the last grants that was awarded from AML, so they're really wanting to get it done to close it out," he said. "Luckily, I can be a bit pushy, too, and want to get it done."
Patton said the proposed site to be engineered would be on land entirely owned by Lowman near South Big Run, which is expected to alleviate congestion and noise along Four Mile Road.
Now that the qualifications have been scored by a committee appointed by the county and the feds, Patton said he hopes to see the bidding process on the project begin in the fall.
Lowman said in a phone interview he is excited about the news.
"This should help our neighbors out here and the community as a whole," Lowman said. "This doesn't just help one person."
Rush-Off Road sees about 40,000 visitors a year since since its opening in 2012.
