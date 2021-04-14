With tickets sold out and between 80 and 100 racers expected to run, Rush Off Road is set to be a racing fan’s delight this weekend.
Rush Off Road owner E.B. Lowman III said this is the sixth year the park has hosted races for the Pro-Rock Racing and Ultra 4 Racing circuits. With drivers and spectators expected to come from all over the United States, Lowman said he is honored for his park to host the event.
“This is a huge honor and telling of eastern Kentucky to be hosting two of the biggest series in off-road motorsports,” Lowman said. “I think this is a testament to what this park has to offer and to our region as a whole has to offer to everyone.”
Drivers will be competing in two events.
The woods trail starts time trials at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the top class running at 1 p.m. This event is when high-performance UTVs are taken through a course in the woods in a timed trial.
The other is the hill climb event, set to start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. When you think UTV racing, this is the show stopper, wherein UTVs try to climb a steep embankment and inevitably come tumbling down.
