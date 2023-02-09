CATLETTSBURG A Rush man accused of almost running over a woman while fleeing a burglary scene in November 2022 pleaded guilty to multiple charges Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
In exchange for his guilty plea, 38-year-old Charles Harris agreed to serve eight years and 10 days in prison.
The guilty plea was approved by Judge john Vincent after attorneys explained the woman Harris nearly ran over was not injured when he gunned his car across the front yard, leading deputies on a chase.
Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley said she reduced the charge from first-degree burglary to second-degree burglary because no injury was incurred.
After clearing that up, Harris ultimately pleaded guilty to the amended charge, two counts of wanton endangerment, a charge of fleeing in a vehicle, resisting arrest, first-offense DUI and failure to maintain insurance.
For everything but the DUI, he was sentenced to serve eight years. Upon release, he would also have to serve another 10 days in jail for the DUI.
The woman who dodged the car was a neighbor to the house being burglarized and called it in to police. After Harris chirped tires and nearly hit her, he led police on a pursuit that ended at a road block in Catlettsburg.
At the time of his arrest, Harris said he’d been drinking and getting stoned all day.