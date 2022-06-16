RUSH Louisa’s “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson will be among the performers at Rush and Rowdy Three-Day Off Road Extravaganza, scheduled for June 16 at Rush Off Road.
Thompson will perform on June 18, along with Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings and Cledus T. Judd.
The lineup for June 16 includes Hank Willliams IV, Wes Shipp, Big Po Music and Hillbilly Vegas. On June 17, performers include Jessie Keith Whitley, Josh Bogard and Cody Clark Music.
The event is at 100 Four Mile Road.
Tickets range from $150 to $175 and may be obtained by visiting eventbrite.com.