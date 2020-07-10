CATLETTSBURG A Rush couple was taken into custody early Friday on drug trafficking charges.
Boyd County deputies arrested Thomas and Emily Crabtree, ages 54 and 53, respectively, on a complaint warrant charging them with first-degree trafficking of heroin (first offense).
The arrest warrant states Emily Crabtree sold heroin to a confidential informant on July 2. Thomas Crabtree is shown to have trafficked on Thursday, although his warrant doesn't disclose any details aside from the time of the offense.
Trafficking of heroin is a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
The Crabtrees are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $20,000 bonds as of Friday afternoon.
