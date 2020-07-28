CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of attempting to run from Catlettsburg Police across U.S. 23 is among the 12 people indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Matthew A. Odne, 50, hurried from police on July 10 in the 3600 block of Louisa Road, according to court records. While running from officers, he ran across U.S. 23 — records show Odne and officers were nearly hit by the busy traffic.
After running through a playground, Odne crossed the road again, causing a motorist to put his vehicle up on the curb in order to avoid hitting him, records show. Catlettsburg Police found pills on him once he was taken into custody, records show.
Odne had a bench warrant and a parole warrant on him, to boot, records show. Prior to leading officers on the foot chase, Odne said he couldn’t go back to jail, records show.
The grand jury charged Odne with one count of public intoxication, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of resisting arrest, one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and one count of illegal possession of a legend drug.
The grand jury also issued a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Odne, which could result in more prison time if he were convicted. The basis of the enhancement is due to six felony convictions in Boyd and Greenup counties dating back to 1996.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is an accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause for a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Kyle A. Salyers, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Adam H. Clark, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Jasper A. Musser, 32, of Ashland, was indicted a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Trisha N. Turner, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Jacob D. Hall, 22, of Grayson, was indicted on a sole count of identity theft.
• Hannah Baer, 22, of Ashland, was indicted in mid-June on a felony theft charge. Last week, the grand jury tacked on an additional count of first-degree bail jumping.
• Kayla N. Price, 29, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Heather A. Estep, 55, of Willow Wood, Ohio, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree assault.
