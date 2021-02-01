Anyone named in the “weekend locked-up” should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Jason S. Carpenter, 40, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was booked Friday on a bond violation.
• Jason Perry, 42, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and an emergency protective order violation.
• Kylie Barcus, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants coming out of Pike County and a fugitive warrant out of Lawrence County, Ohio.
• Nicholas C. Wilson, 42, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Crystal Maynard, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a shoplifting charge, three bench warrants in Boyd County and a bench warrant in Carter County.
• Jason S. Jacobs, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Sarah J. Kennedy, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a first-degree promotion of contraband charge.
Big Sandy Regional
• Alexandria Cole, 28, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Denny Howard Jr., 33, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant, charges of non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, providing false information to police, leaving the scene of an accident and seven traffic violations.
• Nathaniel Maynard, 27, of Lovely, was booked Friday on charges of second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree evasion, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Dustin L. Fyffe, 31, of Blaine, was booked Friday on a parole violation and charges of resisting arrest and menacing.
• Kelly D. Music, 43, of Peru, Indiana, was booked Saturday on a parole violation.
• Kevin E. Levering, 57, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on an emergency protective order violation.
• Joshua D. Risner, 34, of Royalton, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Carter County
• Joseph L. Cook, 27, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Luke A. Blazer, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants, a parole violation and seven traffic violations.
• Tiffany Ann L. Campbell, 24, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.
Greenup County
• Elizabeth A. Newland, 42, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a parole violation and a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Lindsay Harvey, 20, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a circuit court indictment charging her with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree evasion and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Sublett, 34, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Laura Davis, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on three charges of first-degree criminal abuse and a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Jamie Barlow, 42, of Paris, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Traci White, 30, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree trespassing and menacing.
• Brandon C. Wells, 35, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Melissa A. Duke, 56, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked Sunday on two probation violations related to a drug trafficking case.
