ASHLAND Crabbe Elementary’s gymnasium transformed into its own version of Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon.
Fifty-six kindergarten students donned their creative jockey silks and hopped on their horses — crafted with red, green or blue pool noodles, duct tape, google eyes, ribbons and other materials — as Crabbe conducted its fifth annual Run for the Roses.
While the Kentucky Derby — scheduled for today in Louisville — is considered “the fastest two minutes in sports,” Friday’s event was more like “the fastest 10 seconds in sports” as the makeshift track had students gallop in an oval around a couple of cafeteria tables put together.
The event featured six heats. Groups of 8-10 kindergartners raced at a time, with the winner of each heat advancing the seventh installment — the championship run.
Principal Uriah Tolbert taught — and demonstrated — how to gallop, and he kept a close eye on the students who adhered to that rule as they competed against fellow classmates.
First- through fifth-grade students encircled the track, sitting outside a rope with orange, triangular flags hanging from it. They cheered on the youngsters as they moved gleefully from start to finish.
Several fifth-graders displayed signs as they rooted fervently for their favorite jockey.
“A lot of the signs came from my ‘kindergarten reads’ with fifth-graders,” said kindergarten teacher Allie Gibson. “Their reading buddies made signs for the kids they read with.”
Teacher Amanda Evans said the event — and the preparation leading up to it — is both fun and educational.
“We talk about where the Derby is held, what outfits the jockeys wear, how it’s a tradition in Kentucky,” Evans said. “If you notice, the students made their own silks; and they learned all about the process of making their own silks.”
The students came up with their horses’ names and decorated their own animals, too.
Sparkles (Alex Martin), Luna (Madelynn Foster), Rekey (Axel Torres), Chicky (Gabe Childers), Fairy (Scarlett Allen) and Piper (Demitria Lackey) won their respective heats.
In the championship race, Sparkles sprinted out of the gate to an incredible start, and no one could catch her. Alex Martin was crowded the champion.
Scarlett Allen “placed,” coming in second on Fairy. Madelynn Foster and Luna “showed,” finishing in third.
The Tomcat mascot joined in the fun for a final race.
The event is typically conducted outdoors, but the unyielding rain didn’t allow that to happen this year. Tolbert said he even had a live horse slated to appear on the grounds.
“Maybe next year,” he said with a smile.
(606) 326-2664