LOUISA RISEabove will conduct a fundraiser called “Run For Relief” this weekend, and money will go to RISEabove and Appalachian Reach Out — two entities that are helping several families affected by ice storms and floods.
Eight men will take on the goggins challenge, which is logging 4 miles every four hours for 48 hours.
Travis York, owner of Hillbilly Hibachi and former Lawrence County boys basketball coach, brought the initiative to RISEabove. He’s a passionate runner himself.
Some of the other participants are Alexis Batausa, Eddie Dixon, Matt Brown, Wade Skaggs, Lawrence Vinson and Blayne Brewer.
Those interested in donating can donate toward and/or sponsor your favorite 4x4x48 participant. You may donate as little as $4 or as much as $4,000.
Visit gogginschallenge.com for more information about the challenge.
Check out the RISEabove Facebook page for information on how to donate.