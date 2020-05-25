RUSSELL A June institution will continue this year — just not in person.
Registration is open for the 43rd annual Run by the River, which as usual will commence on the second weekend of June. This year, it will be a virtual 5K run or walk due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the usual jaunt through downtown Russell, participants can run or walk anywhere they may be between 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on June 11 and midnight on June 13, the traditional date of the race — the second Saturday in June.
Register at runbytheriver.com. Credit cards are processed through a secure PayPal site.
The registration deadline is June 10 at midnight.
The cost is $27, including a $2 processing fee. That includes a commemorative T-shirt and a special medal, which will be mailed about a week after the race.
Runners must submit their time after completing the race either to the Runner Time Entry tab at runbytheriver.com or by text message to race director Tim Gearhart at (740) 532-9688.
Results will be posted June 14 at runbytheriver.com and Facebook.com/runbytheriver.
The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County. Proceeds from the race provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member from both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools.