Luke Thomas, a Boyd County landfill laborer, is one of the 2023 Rumpke Family Scholarship winners. Each scholarship winner will receive $5,000 toward education goals.
According to Rumpke, its mission emphasizes the growth of people and provides opportunities for individuals to excel in their educational and professional careers.
Annually, Rumpke offers the Rumpke Family Scholarship to provide employees and their families with opportunities to pursue a two- or four-year degree at an accredited institution, including vocational and trade schools. Since 2012, 63 winners have been given scholarships through the program.
In addition to working at Rumpke, Thomas also attends Eastern Kentucky University, where he is pursuing an accounting degree. He hopes to someday lead an accounting team at a large corporation or become a forensic accountant in the FBI, according to a Rumpke press release. He attributes his love for mathematics to his father, David Thomas, assistant controller for the Waverly Region.
Luke Thomas is the treasurer of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at EKU, where he learned about philanthropy and money management.
“Congratulations to Luke for his incredible work ethic and dedication to his studies,” said Regional Vice President Bill Youck. “Our people are foundational in Rumpke’s growth, and we’re pleased to contribute to their individual growth in return.”