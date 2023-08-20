Forty-one years ago, a 25 year-old from Florida who wanted to help a good cause had the idea of raising money to help a muscular dystrophy charity by riding a jet ski down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati.
Michael Kruer did just that, and even more. Before heading downstream he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game at Three Rivers Stadium. Four hundred seventy miles and five days later, Kruer had completed his trip and found himself inside Riverfront Stadium throwing a first pitch to Alex Trevino before a Reds game. Those historic stadiums that opened 16 days apart in 1970 are long gone, but they provided their teams with memories of two World Series championships apiece in the seventies, and the Reds with another World Series title in 1990. Their current ballparks are a lot different and jet skis are, too.
In 1982, Kruer had a lonely trip traveling down the beautiful Ohio River alone. Fast-forward to 2023, and what a difference a 4-year old (turning 5 on Aug. 24) can make as a traveling companion. That peppy and irresistible young one is actually a cute little Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Ollie the Do Good Dog. Ollie was featured last week on “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” in an early part of his trip on the Great Ohio in tow with Kruer.
“There were only standup skis back then (1982),” Kruer said, explain that was the main reason he did the trip alone the first time. Kruer can now sit down, and enjoy a more leisurely trip with Ollie sitting on his lap near the handle bars. Well, at least sometimes.
“Yesterday we did 100 miles and three dams. Today we did 155 miles with two dams. The waves were just brutal so it took forever,” said Kruer on Thursday night. “It was like a six-, seven- or eight-hour cardio workout.”
Contending with waves created by barges and other river traffic make that easy to understand. Ollie and Kruer always wear life jackets on the jet ski, and Ollie is tied to Kruer for added safety.
“This is a re-creation of the trip (1982 trip), this time to help no-kill animal shelters and rescues,” Kruer said. Crews affiliated with the jet ski ride will also be picking up trash along the shore of the Ohio River on the journey. The idea to help animals came from Kruer’s girlfriend, Tammy Hummel, a native of Glen Dale, West Virginia, a small Ohio River town in the state’s northern panhandle. Kruer and Hummel noticed early on that Ollie enjoyed being near water at beaches, and they say Ollie loves riding on a jet ski.
Tammy follows the jet ski stars in a vehicle that travels near the river. Kruer’s crewmate has his own girlfriend, and Kruer and Hummel have let the cat out of the bag, that Ollie will be proposing to his lover Cammy in Cincinnati.
“There is a little drama with her (Cammy). She wants a pup pre-nup and 90% of all books and movie rights. Ollie is somewhat hesitant about her motives,” Kruer joked. Kruer and Ollie were running behind on their trip and didn’t have time to stop in Ashland.
Ollie, Kruer and Hummel live in Dunedin, Florida, and when Ollie hasn’t been busy riding on a jet ski this summer, he’s spent a lot time at minor league ballparks in the Sunshine State throwing out the first pitch at baseball games. Ollie quickly became a fan favorite trotting onto the field and delivering the first pitch by carrying a baseball in a pouch from the pitcher’s mound to home plate. He did this so many times that he set a Guinness Book of World Records this summer for throwing more first pitches than any dog.
Kruer said the purpose of the trip is three-fold. He wants to raise $5 million for no-kill shelters around the country, spur 10,000 animal adoptions from rescues and shelters and motivate 10,000 people to volunteer at shelters and rescues. Kruer and Ollie arrived in Cincinnati on Friday afternoon. They were set to be recognized at the Reds game that evening.
Ollie’s appearance at Great American Ball Park may bring rekindle fond memories for longtime Reds fans, of the Reds unofficial mascots Schottzie, and later Schottzie 2, the Saint Bernards owned by former Reds owner Marge Schott.