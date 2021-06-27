HALDEMAN In its 20 years, Rudy Fest has become a cultural staple to Bluegrass fans in eastern Kentucky and beyond.
For people like Leon Johnson and Al Lane, Rudy Fest is an annual tradition to visit friends who have become family. The two have been attending the festival for more than 15 years and have watched the crowd grow every year.
“We can’t remember what year we started coming. It might have been 2003,” said Johnson, who occupied one of 500 campsites at last week’s festival. “The first year we came, there were 200 people here. Our campsite was right behind the fence at the stage. There were no campers in the big field or at the barn, and we started seeing the festival just double every year.”
Lane and Johnson attributed the success of Rudy Fest to its many volunteers, who work for over a month each year to prepare Poppy Mountain in the Morehead area and keep things running smoothly for the week of music.
“We didn’t know them from Adam at the first festival we went to, and you’d have thought we was long lost friends,” said Lane. “They just make you feel that way. The music is great, but it’s them. It’s the Rudy Fest crew.”
Along with the regular Rudy Fest lineup, which varied from local talent to well-known musicians including The Moore’s Band, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys and Balsam Range, Friday night’s events included a tribute to Stage B, the campsite where Lane and Johnson along with two other friends, Roger Rasnak and Carl Hazelwood, have camped over the years.
“They always took care of everyone, they’d feed them, big gathering of friends. So after all these years, they’re going to finally retire,” said Leroy Walker, a volunteer of 15 years. “We had an all-star jam for them, and it was awesome. It turned out great.”
Despite the retirement of Stage B, Johnson said Rudy Fest was the best bluegrass festival running.
“It’s simply the best, and if you want to be treated well, if there’s a need and you shout it out, these guys take care of it. It’s the best-run festival, and these guys have the strongest lineup. Every day is strong performers, and the best in bluegrass,” said Johnson.