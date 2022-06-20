Rudy Fest 2022 kicked off a weekend early Saturday with local and well-traveled bluegrass bands taking the main stage.
Sandy Hook’s Sammy Adkins, who toured with Ralph Stanley in the 1980s, brought The Sandy Hook Mountain Boys to start the festival, now at Poppy Mountain near Morehead.
Charlie Woods and Deep Hollow, based in Greenup and Ashland, followed. The closer for the evening was The Hosh Williams Band, out of western Kentucky.
Below is the schedule for the upcoming week.
Wednesday:
5:00 — Billie Renee’
6:30—Caleb Daugherty Band
8:00—Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
9:30—Lincoln and Heather
Thursday:
1:00 and 6:00—Lacy Creek
2:00 and 7:00—Turning Ground
3:00 and 8:00—Don Rigsby
9:00—No Joke Jimmy’s
4:00 and 10:30—Hammertowne
Friday:
1:00 and 5:30—Special Consensus
2:00 and 6:30—Junio Sisk
7:30—Appalachian Road Show
9:00—Steeldrivers
3:00 and 10:30—Sideline
Saturday:
12:00 and 5:00—Unlimited Tradition
1:00 and 6:00—The Grascals
2:00 and 7:00—Balsam Range
8:00—Ernie Thacker Tribute
9:00—Dan Tyminski
3:00 and 10:30 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out