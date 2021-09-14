CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County resident caused a ruckus at fiscal court Tuesday when he verbally attacked a commissioner over bringing a lawyer to a special meeting two weeks ago.
Jim Reese lambasted Commissioner Larry Brown’s move to bring a lawyer to a highly contentious public discussion about Judge-Executive Eric Chaney’s proposal to have the county handle the building of the sports complex at Camp Landing by using the latest round of COVID-19 monies during Tuesday’s community comment section.
“When I had to rewind the video two times to make sure I was seeing what I saw,” Reese said. “Why’d you bring an attorney?”
Brown replied, “I was told I would be attacked at the meeting.”
Reese pressed Brown, asking who paid for the attorney — Brown would not say whether he paid for the attorney to appear or not, but merely said “I obtained one.” Reese said bringing an attorney to the meeting was a move found “in Washington, that swamp.”
“That’s like something you’d see Nasty Pelosi do,” Reese said. “You’re Larry Brown. You live in this county, do you think these people would jump in on you?”
Reese then went on to voice his support for further county involvement in Camp Landing — he said the county has been promised a lot over the past few years and nothing came to pass.
“You’ve got one shot here with this money, so I say take it and build the damn thing,” Reese said.
Brown said, “I appreciate your opinion, but I think the money to build that should come from private investors.”
Reese said a sports complex, in addition to the other projects going on at Camp Landing, could help keep people’s children and grandchildren in the county. He then went on to call Brown bringing an attorney last week “happy horse (expletive).”
“You’re a nice guy, but that’s your mulligan with me,” he said. “You only get one. Do something like that again and I will back anyone who runs against you full hilt.”
Following the comment, Commissioner Keith Watts offered up a call for unity, saying, “disagreements are a part of what makes America great.”
“I think people should remember several of us were attacked when we first took office,” Watts said.
Chaney said elected officials can’t make decisions that will satisfy everyone.
“Over the past few weeks, I’ve come to view that as an elected official there are no right decisions,” he said. “There’s just what you believe is right in your heart. Some people will disagree and some people will agree. I think this project is a cornerstone to me and we’re following all the guidelines on how to use this money.”
Chaney went on: “To say we’re not going to use this money for emergency management, police and other people who have been affected is incorrect.”
Brown said he completely supported the project.
“I’m very excited about it. For the past two and a half years, this court has worked hard to make sure we’re during everything we can for the constituents. We might disagree on the different roads to take, but I still consider you friends,” Brown said. “I think a sports complex is great and does great things in communities that have them. But it takes different roads to get there.”
Before closing the meeting, Chaney reiterated a sticking point at last month’s meeting — one that turned the meeting from a fiscal court session to a full-fledged inquisition — that he “only wished our ducks were in a row before this told to the public.”
