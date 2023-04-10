LOAD For Maria Burchett, Ruby’s Cafe and Dairy Bar is a family affair.
Her mom helps her in the kitchen, her nephew runs food out to the floor. Her sister Emma waits tables and runs the register, her brothers hang out in the dinner, ready to pitch in when needed.
“If it wasn’t for family, I don’t think this would’ve been possible,” she said. “We pick each other up when the other one is down. It’s really about helping each other.”
Going on two years now, Ruby’s is the closest restaurant for miles in rural Greenup County, way up Route 7. Sure, there’s general stores with deli counters and the like, but for a nice place to sit down and eat some down home comfort food, Ruby’s is the only game in town.
Burchett, the owner of the shop, said since the 1970s the building had always been a dairy bar. After a longstanding dairy bar shuttered due to illness, Burchett said her family began looking at the restaurant in 2019.
“My mom and dad were going to church in Ashland when they saw a sign on it and she figured it was a trespassing sign, but she made my dad turn around and check it out,” she said. “It turns out, it was a ‘for sale’ sign.”
Burchett said that “for sale” sign was the start of a dream she never thought would happen — owning a restaurant. She said her food is good comfort food, the fare folks savor around these parts.
“It’s just down-home cooking,” she said. “I come from a line of good cooks — we’re using some recipes that have been passed down at least four generations.”
Burchett said she’s been into cooking since she was little — instead of Saturday morning cartoons, she was watching America’s Test Kitchen as a child.
After some negotiating, they got themselves a restaurant, but it took a while to open its doors due to the coronavirus raging on. She named the restaurant after a cow on the family farm.
“We had a cow named Topeka who had a calf that came out red, so we called her Ruby,” she said. “So that’s what we named the restaurant after.”
On Halloween 2021, Ruby’s opened and it has since become a hit, she said.
“We’ll get some folks coming by from the AA Highway, but most of the time it’s locals around here from the hollers,” she said. “We have a lot of regulars here and we’ve become friends with them.”
That first year was a transition. While Burchett held an associates in culinary arts, she was used to doing large order cafeteria style cooking at Kentucky Christian. It was her first step into short order cooking.
“Some days were brutal,” she said. “It would just be me and then we’d get a rush of 10 people and I’d have to call my family down here to give me a hand. My worst day was $7. I was open all day for $7.”
Pizza has become a hit. Baked on a stone, the crust comes out crispy, while the cheese and sauce are on point. Other hits are the Hong Kong Fuey and the Ruby burger, she said.
In the future, Burchett said she hopes to get a food truck going to share her food in other areas of the Tri-State, while her sister Emma hopes to one day renovate an old Air Stream camper and turn it into a coffee bar.
Ruby’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It is at 24239 Ky. 7.