ASHLAND Despite virus fatigue, Tri-State residents should be on the lookout for another one: RSV.
There has been a "severe" increase in incidents of the virus, said Jonathan Maynard, M.D., pediatrician at Ashland Pediatrics at King's Daughters and Sons.
"There have been multiple outbreaks of RSV over the past couple of weeks and we are seeing a significant jump in the number of positive tests over the last week," Maynard said.
The symptoms of RSV, which stands for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, are the same as with any upper respiratory infection, Maynard said: runny nose, cough, nasal congestion and fever.
"It is a cold virus, just like the common cold or any other virus that causes cold symptoms," Maynard said. "Anyone can get it or transmit it, but those little ones (younger than 3) tend to be the ones that are hardest hit by this virus. Unlike allergies, it tends to be an acute illness and not a prolonged course. Additionally, like all viruses, it cannot be treated with antihistamines like allergies."
Adults can get RSV, too, and Maynard said the virus can be dangerous in a particular person, meaning someone with other health problems. Still, children are most at risk for complications.
"Certainly we are more vigilant when a child has RSV than when they have a 'cold,'" Maynard said. "But both can be concerning given the right circumstances. Ultimately, we have to respect that any virus can cause significant symptoms and be aware of signs of distress."
Maynard said there is not an antiviral medication for treating RSV, nor are antibiotics effective on a virus. Maynard said breathing treatments and steroids are not helpful and can make matters worse. Cough medications aren't recommended for children younger than 6, and items containing camphor, such as Vick's, can develop into camphor poisoning if enough is absorbed through the skin, Maynard said.
There is no vaccine, so other modes of prevention are crucial.
"Please remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer over the course of cold and flu season when you cough, sneeze, or have other cold symptoms," he said. "If you are feeling ill, please try to stay home if at all possible and wear a mask if you can’t. Even though adults usually don’t get sick with RSV, they can still carry it and pass it to younger children."
He said the only treatment is "good, old TLC," consisting of extra fluids, Tylenol for fever and frequent suctioning of the nose for infants.
"We usually recommend using a cool mist humidifier at night and nasal saline prior to suctioning to help thin mucous," he said. "If a child needs to be hospitalized, we can consider other treatments on a case by case basis."
Maynard said the most important thing most people can do is help curb the spread.
"As much as you might want to play with a baby, it’s probably best to leave that to parents, grandparents or other caretakers," Maynard said. "No one wants to feel like they are the reason that a child gets sick, so help your pediatrician by helping stem the spread of RSV and all respiratory viruses."
(606) 326-2661 |