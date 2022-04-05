In a true David and Goliath moment, Rose Hill Christian School took top honors at the KHSAA regional tournament held in Prestonsburg. The school has an enrollment of less than 140 students, but competed against much larger schools to win some top honors.
“What makes this sweeter is that we competed in this tournament with middle school students on the team,” coach James Stephens said. Stephens refers to himself as a “part time coach”, and gives credit to the other coaches — Jessica Stafford, Rebecca Smith and Charlie Wright.
Normally archery teams of this nature are composed of 12 members and all are high school students, Stephens said. Rose Hill falls under the small school rule, however, Stephens said, so the school (which had below the required 12 students) was allowed to bring up other students, including female archery students and archery students from their middle school. “And last week was our spring break,” Stephens said. “So none of our athletes had trained in a week.”
“We were definitely the underdog,” Stephens added. “Because the team we beat, Prestonsburg, and some of the other teams, had 12 seniors competing. And that is a lot of experience to go up against. But it was amazing to watch these students compete. We were a little nervous, but every shooter stepped up, and some of them shot their personal best.
“It was pretty awesome to watch them, and we came back with the regional champion in individual, and regional runner-up,” Stephens said.
Regional champion was Brennan Stephens, who shot a 295 out of a possible 300 points. Runner-up Cody Hensley shot his season high of 287 out of a possible 300.
“It was their day,” Stephens said. “But what I thought was great was that they (the top scorers) are more proud that their entire team gets to go to the KHSAA state championship in Bowling Green on April 19.”
Stephens explained competition mechanics.
“The 10-point system is used, and a standard 10-ring target,” he said. “The archer starts out at 10 meters, and shoots three rounds of five arrows, or 15 arrows. Then the archer moves back to 15 meters, and has three rounds of five arrows — 30 arrows in total, with 300 being a perfect score. To get a 10, the archer has to hit a target that is about 3 inches in diameter. And these bows don’t have sights on them. They have to use the arrows to sight, and have a perfect release.”
Stephens took the time to give credit to the sport and all of its participants in the area as well.
“We compete all year,” he said. “And it’s less of a rivalry than a group of friends. The coaches from Ashland were cheering our kids on at the tournament. They were so happy that we were able to compete. And the same goes for the Raceland and Boyd County coaches, and all the other coaches in the area as well. That’s what I think is one of the biggest differences between archery and other sports.”
“It means the world to me that the whole team got to compete,” champion Brennan Stephens said. “Seeing the team succeed at this level, especially a small school like this, is amazing. The school that scored right below us had 12 seniors on their team. We have middle school students shooting on our varsity team, and we won by just five points. There was a lot of commitment on everyone’s part, because if just one person had missed, then we wouldn’t have qualified. But everyone put forth the effort, and everyone shot well with some shooting their season best.”
“It definitely feels good to be on top,” said Hensley. “Nobody expects that out of a small school like this, but we did it. And its nice to finally be on top. And I hope this helps encourage and motivate the younger archery students because I want this program to last forever.”
The students on the winning archery team presented their trophy to the school in a special assembly on Monday.