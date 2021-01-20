Rowan County COVID-19 case reports continue to be in the high teens and low 20s, despite testing being down.
Judge-Executive Harry Clark started the year’s first Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday by announcing the county has had a total of 1,620 positive cases, including 1,469 recovered cases and nine deaths. The current seven-day running total is 102, keeping Rowan in the red area with a total of 142 active cases.
“It’s still a threat. You see other hospitals around the United States, around the world actually, overwhelmed,” said Clark. “We’re trying our very best to limit the spread. I don’t know whether you get it or you don’t get it, but what we got to do is space this out where we don’t have to stack our patients up in the parking lot of the hospital.”
Roughly 1,700 total COVID vaccines have been administered in the area.
Both St. Claire and the health department are starting to administer their second doses to health care providers, first responders, K-12 educators and those over 70.
The Court voted for the first reading of an ordinance amending the Rowan County administrative code that makes it clear that the court will accept multiple bids and then choose the cheapest options.
Another ordinance was passed correcting a mistake that Rodney Hitch Boulevard was not added to the road system when the deed for the land was obtained in 2006.
Both ordinances had unanimous votes and the second reading will occur during the meeting on Feb. 16.
The court also unanimously voted to honor a previous agreement to grant incentives to AppHarvest for participating in the Kentucky Business Investment Program to create and preserve jobs in the region.
The vote contributed 0.75% of the local occupational tax in a total amount of $360,384 until AppHarvest can pay for water and sewer at their facility.