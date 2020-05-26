MOREHEAD Two Rowan County residents were arrested Friday following a ruckus at a Morehead motel, according to court records.
Philip Hampton, 28, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge and later made bail.
Starr N. Adams, 28, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, not keeping a prescription in a proper container and receiving stolen property.
The online jail records showed Tuesday she was being held as a “pay or stay” in connection with an unrelated traffic case.
At 4:04 p.m. Friday, Morehead Police were dispatched to the Days Inn for reports of a man screaming and fighting with a woman and threatening to shoot people, according to a criminal citation. When officers arrived, they found Hampton and Adams, records show.
Police noted Hampton appeared intoxicated.
The argument, according to the citation, appeared to be over Xanax.
Through interviews with the suspects and motel staff, officers discovered a television set had been damaged in the room in which the two were staying, the citation shows. After receiving permission to search the room and Hampton's pickup truck, officers recovered a stolen gun, methamphetamine and Suboxone, the citation states.
The two were taken into custody just before 5 p.m., according to the records.
