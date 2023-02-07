Jail rosters were rather tame this past weekend with only a handful booked in Boyd, Carter, Big Sandy and Greenup detention centers.
Charges were tame this weekend as well, with a large portion of offenses consisting of failing to appear in court, drug possession and a few assaults sprinkled in the mix.
Rowan County booked the most, by far, with the majority of alleged violations being drug-related.
The people appearing below are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Robert B. Stevens III, 30, of Holmesville, Ohio, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jonathan D. Kennedy, 42, of Dunbar, West Virginia, was booked Friday as a federal inmate transfer.
• Andrew Gallagher, 39, of Nederland, Texas, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.
• Christopher M. Akers, 48, of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas, was booked Sunday on charges of contempt of court and a probation violation.
• Donald C. Burns, 46, of Morehead, was booked on a fourth degree domestic violence assault charge.
• Wendy M. Sizemore, 47, of Mistletoe, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Ernest C. McDavid, 42, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Sarah J. Groves, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear stemming from previous simple possession of meth charge.
• Jeremy W. Lewis, 44, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Robert A. Smith, 57, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a handful of failure to appear charges.
Big Sandy Regional
• Ralph Niece, 27, of Eloia, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Susan D. Ward, 45, of Boonscamp, was booked Friday on a simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin S. Maynard, 36, of Belfry, was booked Saturday on charges of violating a protective order and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Brian M. Adkins, 25, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, was booked Sunday on charges of operating on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce an insurance card and first-degree, second-offense possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy T. Jude, 26, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carter County
• Darrell Lamar Holcomb, 31, of Romulus, Michigan, was booked Friday as a federal inmate transfer.
• Sonny E. Cox, 47, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on charges of inadequate muffler, failure to signal, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, operating on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, DUI and two counts of failure to appear.
• Melissa Porter, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
Greenup County
• Michael A. Clark, 33, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of possession of burglary tools, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to wear seat belts, failure to own required insurance and no registration.
• Johnathan Robert Joseph West, 40, of Vanceburg, was booked Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking fentanyl and second-degree feeling or evading police.
• Jacob R. Wolfe, 34, of South Portsmouth, Ohio, was booked Sunday on a fugitive warrant.
Rowan County
• Dawn Puckett, 41, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, license to be in possession, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, improper registration plate, contempt of court, no moped license, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an unspecified drug.
• Mitchell Kidd, 41, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of failure to wear seat belt, rear license plate not illuminated, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of an unspecified drug.
• Travis Cantrell, 32, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an unspecified drug.
• Michael Tackett, 55, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia with a persistent felony offender enhancer.
• Shania Weaver, 25, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shanna Gilliam, 23, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an unspecified drug.
• Christy Trent, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of DUI, second-degree assault and possession of heroin.
• Kevin L. Brown, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of failure to maintain insurance, possession of cocaine, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to proper signal.
• Stacy Guzman, 36, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• William B. Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• James J. Brown, 34, of Morehead, was booked Friday on two counts of possession of an unspecified drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
• Brynn Nichols, 37, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a sole count of flagrant non support.
• Dustin Tackett, 32, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, flagrant non support, second-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Mary Hinkle, 31, of Morehead, was booked Saturday as a sentenced felon.
• Charles A. Scott, 32, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Webb, 33, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a sole DUI charge.
• Emily Bishop, 23, of Elizaville, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree possession of an unspecified drug and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.
(606) 326-2652 |