As of Thursday afternoon, state highway crews had made significant progress toward clear roads in northeastern Kentucky after Wednesday night’s winter storm — the third round of winter weather in two weeks.
As of noon, main Priority A routes such as I-64, U.S. 23, U.S. 60, Ky. 32, U.S. 62, U.S. 68, Ky. 11, Ky. 67, AA Highway (Ky. 9), and other heavily traveled highways were mostly clear.
In Bath, Rowan, Boyd, and Greenup counties, crews were plowing and treating lesser-traveled Priority B and C routes, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release. Routes could still be partly to mostly covered with snow, stated the release.
In Elliott, Mason, Fleming, Nicholas, Carter, and Lewis counties, crews were spot-treating Priority B and C routes that are clearer but still impacted by snow in some locations, according to the news release.
Temperatures hovered around 25 degrees on Thursday and were to drop to 9 or 10 overnight, so all crews were to remain on high alert for refreezing and black ice.
Use extreme caution when traveling, especially in valleys, at bridges, culverts and other cold spots, stated the release. Take it slow, leave space between vehicles, and give yourself plenty of time to arrive safely.
For real-time traffic information, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Visit SnowKY.ky.gov for other information.
Follow @KYTCDistrict9 on Twitter or check out the KYTCDistrict9 page on Facebook.