Greenup HD closed
The Greenup County Health Department is closed today. The health department will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Those scheduled for their second doses of COVID vaccine today will be rescheduled for another day.
Boyd Courthouse closed
The Boyd County Courthouse is closed today, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
Clerk’s offices closed
The Boyd County Clerk’s offices are closed today, according to Clerk Kevin Johnston.
Greenup Courthouse closed
Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter closed the Greenup County Courthouse today due to inclement weather. The courthouse will resume normal operations on Friday at 9 a.m.
Several KDMC offices, services closed
The following is a list of King’s Daughters offices and services closed today: KDMS Cardiology (Ashland, Bellefonte, Russell, Portsmouth, Prestonsburg); KDMS Cardiothoracic Surgery; KDMS Dermatology; KDMS Endocrinology; KDMS General Surgery; Gastroenterology in Portsmouth; Infectious Diseases (Telehealth visits only); Interventional Spine; Nephrology (converted to Telehealth); Neurology (appointments rescheduled); Orthopedics/Sports Medicine; Orthopedics (Portsmouth); Outpatient Services Center/Vitality Center; Russell Pulmonary; Rheumatology; Vascular Surgery; Vitality Center; Women’s Care; and Women Care Center.
KDMS Gastroenterology clinics are closed, but patients can be switched to telehealth (those patients will be notified).
KDMS Otolaryngology may open at noon, weather conditions permitting. Occupational Medicine will open at 1 p.m., weather conditions permitting.
Urgent Care Centers are set to open at noon.