ASHLAND The Winchester Avenue roundabout project will be going to bid, following a vote by the Ashland City Commission to enter into an agreement with the state for $3.56 million in funding for it.
Under the agreement, the state would kick in $2.6 million from federal high safety funds for the roundabouts planned at the intersections of 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th Streets, as well as an additional block grant of $800,000. The city would only kick in $160,000 for its portion of the project.
Additionally, the commission also approved an agreement between the city and the state for a streetscape project from 7th to 12th Streets on Winchester and 18th to 21st Streets. That would see $1.56 million from the state and $312,000 from the city.
According to City Engineer Steve Cole, both will be taken to bid as a single project. They are due to be opened July 13.
Cole said the city still intends to install the roundabouts on a block-by-block basis — each installation taking about two weeks — in order to keep from closing the entire road.
Additionally, the lanes will be trimmed from four lanes to two between 13th and 18th Streets, and parking will be handled with rear-angled parking.
While Cole said engineering plans show the project could begin by the end of July, that’s all contingent on the bids.
“We’ve seen not just here, but nationally, that bids are coming in higher that what’s budgeted on projects,” Cole said. “We have plans in place with KYOVA and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet if that’s the case.”
Mayor Matt Perkins echoed that assessment, calling Thursday’s vote an important step, but just part of the process.
“We have to wait patiently and see how the bids come in,” he said.
The mayor said the project was important in revamping the downtown area.
“People are not going to recognize this downtown when this is done,” he said. “I hope the fresh face will inspire people to invest in it.”