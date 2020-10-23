EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of six pieces featuring what transpired in the Ashland City Commission Candidates Q&A Session on Monday, Oct. 12, including fact-checks and context clarifications.
ASHLAND The second round of personalized questions for candidates in the Ashland City Commission race proved productive, highlighting the views of candidates in many matters of policy.
In this installment of fact-checking last week’s question and answer session hosted by The Daily Independent, My Town TV, Kool Hits 105.7 and the Paramount Arts Center, candidates touched on city spending, past accomplishments and more.
Again, it is up to the readers to decided which candidate they trust to lead the city. These fact-checks and contextualizations are for the benefit of the reader to make an informed decision.
Josh Blanton
HENRY L. CULVYHOUSE: Mr. Blanton, to my understanding you’ve never held an elected public office before but you have served on boards and in a management capacity at your company. How can you transition into being held accountable by the voters of Ashland when serving on a city commission?
BLANTON: Sure. I just want to state for the record that Commissioner Clark’s son is an absolute rock star and we’re so lucky to have him (stemming from the first round of personalized questions). That’s a great question. So, I mentioned this a little bit earlier — so I do a job that has a lot of carrells — I’ll figure this out as I go through — when I decided to run for this office, it wasn’t time to feel like I need to be in the office right then, it was time to do the homework and figure it out and learn job and learn the details that a lot of people find boring. How to do ordinances come about? How do we change ordinances? I learned, especially in the budgeting process, there are a lot of similarities. The budget at the plant is, dollar-wise, very close to the city budget. The make-up of that budget is very different. The city is almost half salary. So our budgets are different, but there’s so many different skills that align with the manufacturing world and what I’m doing as a manager in the manufacturing world with what I would be doing as a city commissioner.
FACT CHECK: According to the popular financial report of 2019, which gives a broad-brush breakdown of city revenue and spending, the General Fund — which includes police, fire, parks and city administrators — was about 63% salary and benefits for that year. The Utility Fund, which is for water and sewer, was roughly 50% salary and benefits.
Bernice Henry
HLC: Ms. Henry, as a longtime advocate for marginalized portions of the community in Ashland, and as the vice president of the Boyd-Greenup NAACP, you are in a unique position. How can you shine a light on issues in the community other candidates may be blind to?
HENRY: By presenting enough information. I think people are just not aware. Everyone has a story in this town and we’ve all gone through different situations. We used to have great conversations on race; we’ve done that for several years within this community. And it was great because we had small groups of people who had the opportunity to sit down and talk to one another and get to know one another. And if you never spend the time getting to know other people, how could you know what they go through? So this is a way I would hope to be able to present in events and activities and information, people you can contact to get that information so we can be well-trained about the things we need to know. One more thing, and I know I’m probably going over, I abstained from a specific event because I was serving on another committee. So I couldn’t respond.
FACT CHECK: Henry’s last response was to a prior personalized question about abstentions in votes. The vote that resulted in a split commission was not about an event she was involved with, but about a zoning dispute regarding a billboard downtown. Henry’s position on the sign was as follows:
“If you already have an ordinance in place, there are steps there that you need to abide by,” Henry said. “We need to be consistent and follow the letter of the law. If you don’t, people will say, ‘you showed favoritism.’ That’s not what I want do here.”
However, because she said she didn’t have the ordinance in front of her, Henry said she did not feel comfortable casting a vote one way or the other. The split tie meant that the sign in question was still in violation, however the commission voted unanimously to pause any action in order to review zoning ordinances downtown.
Becky Miller
HLC: You’ve been critical of the city’s handling of CDBG funds and small business loans. What would like to see done differently with those?
MILLER: I would like there to be — and I think since I complained, it’s my understanding there’s a couple more people now that make decisions about the funding. It’s not just one person’s decision as to who gets the funding or you know, what it’s going to be spent on. I do think that the $402,000-plus substation, I do think that was a huge error. A huge error. And there’s still be zero accountability on who did that, on why it happened, how it happened. That’s still out there and up in the air. I’d like to see more citizens’ input, too, into where the funds go and how the grant money is spent. I’d like to see grants available for everything. I think that each department could have someone who should be searching for grants for sidewalks, for different things with our street department. I think that there’s so many grants out there that we need to just go after them, go after them for the benefit of the city.
FACT CHECK: Ms. Miller began publicly publishing documents of the CDBG Grants and Small Business Loans this year. Prior to the summer of 2018, the small business loan program was administered by a single person, with the aid of three employees in the Planning and Community Development Department. After the late summer of 2018, a committee was formed for the awarding of small business loans and CDBG Minority Business Loans. The committee consists of the mayor, the city manager, the deputy director of finance, a representative from the legal department and a member of the banking community.
CONTEXT: The Carol Jackson Unity Center came up to $403,000 after change orders. Initial bids from the city show that the site preparation from Womack, at $164,163 was roughly half of what Southern Ohio Trenching and Excavating bid. The construction of the container offices bid by Bristlecone Ventures 2 LLC for $110,170, more than half less than the $282,610 bid by Dropbox Construction. The playground was bid at $66,688.39 initially. This put the total project at $341,021.39 at the bid stage, with roughly $63,000 in change orders over time.
FACT CHECK: The Public Information Officer is the lead grant writer for the city staff with a focus on the downtown. Several other departments also have their own grant writers. Sometimes, a department head will write a grant — the fire department’s recent grants for a new fire truck was the result of the chief and other members of the fire department putting in for a grant themselves.
Amanda Clark
HLC: You were quoted as saying Broadway Square is downtown’s living room.
CLARK: That wasn’t me, that was Roger Brooks.
HLC: You use it all the time. That’s the transitive property. How can the city commission effectively draw locals out of their own living rooms into Ashland’s living room?
CLARK: That’s the beauty of the Destination Ashland team. Destination Ashland — and I mentioned it at the opening — in two years, Destination Ashland is gone. But we will hopefully have laid the ground work by then that Ashland in Motion, Ashland Alliance and Visit Ashland are working together to facilitate 240 to 250 days of activities in our downtown, in that space or around that space. So that’s how we draw people out and down there, we want them to use it, we want them to see it as their living room. Eat dinner over there — I have lunch down there a couple days a week. Just grab lunch and go downtown and sit there. That’s how you do it. You make it to where there is something to attract them to that space. And that’s the plan.
Randy Memmer
HLC: Mr. Memmer, you’ve run for public office in the past but you didn’t win those seats. What would like to say to voters now to say, “hey, vote for me?”
MEMMER: Well, when I ran in the past, most of the time my platform has always been the same. I’m very much against high taxes. I think when we have people move to this area, mostly businesses that move to this area, that’s the first thing they look at. What’s your tax base? Is it too high for us to be operating there? And our city has spent a lot of time competing with other businesses in this area. With the transportation center, we compete with the Elks Club, with the Paramount, with the Highlands Museum. We take business away from them. Now with the new square downtown, we’re wanting to bring in food trucks. Where are these food trucks coming from? They’re taking business away from our downtown restaurants. I want to see the city more inclusive in helping these businesses survive downtown and not fight them.
CONTEXT: The tax base for the city of Ashland is 2% on a business’ net profits.
Cheryl Spriggs
HLC: Ms. Spriggs, you’ve served on this commission multiple times. Can you name one accomplishment that you’ve done that are applicable to the situation that are facing Ashland today?
SPRIGGS: Well, there’s been a lot of things. You know, being a city commissioner, as some up here can attest to, is a tough job. You make decisions that affect everybody’s lives in ways large and small. I know we look hard — some of your ideas fail, but that’s what it’s supposed to be, a team effort. I know we looked hard at a recycling center with the county. What we have now, I still don’t think is a sufficient recycling program. We need to look at things like that. We finished the riverfront, built a police station, but if you want to look at little things you do to help people, along the way, there’s a lot. I couldn’t even begin to name them. I will say this too; Ashland is really blessed to have as many people who are interested in being part of city government.
Marty Gute
HLC: Mr. Gute, you’re the longest-serving city commissioner. Over the last couple years, the city’s decaying water issues have begun to be addressed. What was your role in shifting from the reactive to the proactive approach to the city’s water pipes?
GUTE: That’s part of what I’m going to say, experience is the best teacher. Experience is really not the best teacher. It’s evaluated experience. We have to evolve. It used to be, we put Band-Aids on things. When we saw a waterline break, we’d put a Band-Aid, we’d fix it temporarily, then we got a commission with a different mindset and we had some willingness on the part of all concerned to invest more money into waterline replacement. And we are doing that now and in the future. We got a big project in Simpson Road right now and the Pollard Mills area and we’re committed to it.
Gerald Thompson
HLC: Mr. Thompson, you’ve had a long and productive career in the United States Military and government service and we thank you for your service. How can you apply your military experience to a position in politics?
THOMPSON: Well, to my mind, it’s problem-solving. That’s what I’ve done my entire life. I think a lot of people look at military service and experience as a stereotype rigid, rule-based — a place where you don’t have to think. And nothing could be further from the truth. Plus, in the environment I’ve been in, as a foreign area officer, I have many times been in multicultural situations. I don’t want to tell war stories, but I one time led a detachment in Northern Iraq that was U.S., British, French, Turk and none of our four countries agreed with the other about policy. But you have to work that out. It’s consultation, it’s consensus-building, and it’s keeping your mind focused on what is the objective; in this case, to serve the people of Ashland.
