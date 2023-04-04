WURTLAND Larry Anderson is the general manager of a company that takes big rocks and turns them into little rocks.
Tiny rocks -- from the grit on sandpaper to fine dust used in toothpaste. In fact, if you have 60 grit sandpaper sitting in your workshop, there's a 50/50 chance the grain was produced by his company.
Anderson showed fellow Rotarians around the Great Lakes Minerals plant in Wurtland on Monday, where he shared what the company does and a bit about its business philosophy.
"If the company does well, we do well," he said.
The driving principle of the company, according to Anderson, is taking care of its customers and its workers. By putting up quarterly bonuses ($2,200 last quarter) for employees and scheduling 44 hours a week (guaranteeing 8 hours time and a half on a two-week check), Anderson said absenteeism is virtually non-existent.
"We have buy-in here," he said. "We want our workers to be motivated to come to work. Think about it like this -- at a bank, the bank is represented by the lowest paid worker, the teller."
Anderson continued, "Now, there's plenty of people who have moved their accounts because of how the teller treated them. They're the front-line contact for the bank and they're the lowest paid. Now, what if they set a quarter aside for every successful transaction and at the end of the fiscal quarter, they split it up amongst the tellers? That would give them buy-in."
And that philosophy of "buy-in" from the factory floor to the front office has paid in spades, Anderson said. By selling to the top four largest refractory plants in the country, Anderson said the plant is expected to put out 130,000 to 140,000 tons of material this year, turning $70 million.
He said the output of the plant means roughly $30 to $35 million is put directly into the local economy, through logistic firms in the area or through vendors such as a Fastenal.
How does it work?
It's pretty simple, Anderson said. The plant gets raw materials (i.e.: rocks) imported up the Mississippi River from China, Brazil and other lands South and East, where they arrive by barge (or occasionally train) to the plant.
An excavator unloads the barges and stores rocks at the plant. From there, the rocks are loaded into various large crushers, where they ground down into certain grains for the order.
Most of that process is automated. However, the rigors of keeping those going requires keeping a machinist on hand. Pointing to a rotor sitting in a little nook outside of a crusher, Anderson said they have to replace the heads on it every day, to the tune of $500 a pop.
Most of the company's 35-member crew performs bagging and loading for trucks coming to the plant to grab materials and go, with about 40,000 tons a year going down the road to South Point.
Each bag looks like a large sack one would use for archery practice. Inside a warehouse, thousands appear stacked up, ready for shipping.
"Stay in the middle away from them if you can," Anderson told the tour group. "Each of those bags weights about 4,000 pounds a piece."
Inside the lab, where workers measure out the powders and grains to make sure it's the quality for the order they're filling, Anderson points out his first-shift supervisor.
He said the supervisor, just barely older than the company at the age of 27, was originally hired as a temp through Manpower. Anderson said they worked off his contract and got him on full time -- from there, he rose up the ranks.
The same story goes for the second-shift supervisor.
And the plant manager was hired right after Anderson was, in 1999. Both men have since stayed, the first and the second employees to be hired there.
"It's about treating people good," he said. "That's what keeps people here long term."
Great Lakes Minerals is a privately owned company at the Wurtland River Port.