ASHLAND A Paintsville man who served his country in the armed forces is now doing everything in his power to save his country.
In his opinion, America is headed in the wrong direction, and a movement that he coordinates can help get it back on track.
Sam Welch, Convention of States Grassroots Coordinator, was the guest speaker at Monday’s Ashland Rotary Club meeting at the Elks Lodge.
Welch latched onto the organization formed in 2013 after realizing the way to save our country, in his eyes, “is in plain sight.”
“Article V of the Constitution actually gives us a way,” Welch said.
A convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution is one of two processes authorized by the article. It must be called for by two-thirds (34) of the state legislatures. Currently, 15 are on board.
The other method — and the only one to have been utilized in history — is Congress proposing it with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
In either process, the next step is ratification. A proposed amendment must be ratified by either legislatures of three-fourths (38) of states or state ratifying conventions in three-fourths of the states.
Welch said a Convention of States would accomplish several goals, but most primarily it would limit the power of the federal government and limit terms of office for members of Congress and government officials.
According to Welch, the annotated version of the Constitution “is actually how we are governed today.”
“If you’re satisfied with what’s going on in D.C., then you’d think we don’t need a Convention of States,” he told Rotarians and a few guests. Among the guests were State Representatives Dr. Danny Bentley, R-98th District, and Mark Hart, R-78th District. Scott Sharp, R-100th District, is a club member. He was also present.
“The framers made state legislature the last line of defense,” Welch said.
According to conventionofstates.com, the following states have passed the COS resolution: Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Utah, North Dakota and Alaska — 13 of those 15 states went “red” in the last presidential election. Arizona and Georgia were the exceptions.
Welch said it’s up to local leaders such as Convention of States Grassroots district captains — such as Ashland Rotarian Cheryl Spriggs — and legislative liaisons — such as Ashland Rotarian Lana White — to help push this movement forward.
“We have to get members of the community to get behind us,” Welch said.
Residents may sign a petition to request your state legislators to call for a Convention of States. It is accessible at conventionofstates.com.
