ASHLAND Doug Roberts joined the Ashland Rotary meeting Monday via Zoom to share about Safe Schools, bullying and suicide prevention resources.
Roberts is an Education Administration Program Consultant in the Office of Continuous Improvement and Support and Division of Student Success with the Kentucky Department of Education.
Roberts was a high school principal in Kentucky for 23 years and has spent five years with the Kentucky Department of Education. He works with “safe schools initiatives and work to provide support for bullying and harassment concerns and for suicide prevention,” Roberts said.
Roberts explained his role is not an investigator, but he works to provide support, advice and resources to parents who feel their child is being bullied in school. Roberts also provides resources to schools, helps maintain communication between administrators and parents, and conducts training.
Having been an administrator and parent himself, Roberts can see through the different lenses of those involved.
“If a parent calls an administrator, they want to see some results, so I will communicate that to the school and encourage the school to look into the situation and at least stay in constant contact,” Roberts said.
As an administrator, especially a younger administrator, Roberts said, “you may not want to call a parent initially, but you’re going to talk to that parent at some point, so the sooner you can communicate what you’re doing, what you’re aware of and call guidance counselors and social workers, whomever it may be that will lend support to that because the child needs to be supported.”
Roberts shared about resources available through KDE. The Kentucky Center for School Safety has a S.T.O.P! Tip Line that allows for anonymous reporting of incidents in district and schools that opt in. The tip line is available at kycss.org under the training and compliance tab.
Olweus is a bullying prevention program provided to schools at no cost that trains select teachers in the building who then train the other staff and students. Another program is Positive Behavior Intervention Support (PBIS). Roberts said he’s heard “dramatic improvement in the climate and culture” in every building he knows of that has implemented PBIS.
“They chart the types of behaviors that are taking place in the school and where they’re taking place,” Roberts explained of PBIS.
Schools then have strong data to determine times of the day, types of behavior and locations that need to be monitored more closely and addressed.
Roberts has also worked alongside Sources of Strength, which is a program that deals with suicide prevention. There is a cost to the program, but Roberts said there is a federal grant he can connect administrators so there’s no cost to the school or district.
He said the training he received and the training for students within the program only mentions suicide once.
“We don’t focus on suicide, we focus on the positive resiliency factors, so students don’t get to that point and it’s been very, very positive,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen it first-hand work, and basically what you are doing is teaching students to be peer leaders and student leaders within their building and teaching them resiliency skills.”
Roberts works to get resources and help to all students. The programs offer resources on how to address those being bullied, those who are bullying as well as witnesses and how they can play a crucial role in the process.
Roberts said there is an importance on letting a kid who has been on the receiving end of bullying that “it’s not because of something they did.” He also pushed the importance of students feeling like they can talk to an adult in the building.
“Younger students a lot of times will because they know what somebody did was bad,” said Roberts. “They saw it and they want to go tell an adult, but as kids get older, in middle school and high school, they’re less apt to do that.”
Roberts said that’s where ongoing support and instruction for students is important in letting every child know the culture the school is working toward “so that every student feels confident and comfortable to share something that is going on so it can be addressed.”
He encouraged anyone who is a parent or is around students in school to speak up when a kid says they heard or saw something.
“Having been a school administrator, you’re not going to see everything and hear everything that goes on, so the more that you can share as an FYI, then they can look into that and see what’s going on,” said Roberts.
Situations must be addressed for students and parents to be comfortable, Roberts explained.
“Any student, it’s vital for them to feel safe and secure walking into a building every day,” said Roberts.
Information on the KDE’s programs, approach to school safety, contacts and more can be found online at education.ky.gov under the “school improvement” tab listed as “safe schools.”