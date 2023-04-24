ASHLAND Members of the Rotary Club learned about Earth Day Monday at the weekly meeting.
Lori Bowling, of the Boyd County Extension Office, said Earth Day was founded by Sen. Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisconsin) for April 22, 1970, at a time before the environmental regulations that protect air and waterways today.
Bowling said at the time, the Great Lakes faced ecological collapse due to pollution from factories. She said in the decade following the first Earth Day, the country saw the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency implemented.
She said industry and government has learned over the years to balance making money with "being good stewards of the environment."
"As I tell my husband, I think we've learned that we can have our cake and eat it, too," she said. "We can still have our modern conveniences, we just have to have a little more forethought for how it impacts the environment."
Ann Perkins, director of Safe Harbor, observed that while AK Steel and Ashland Oil were the economic life blood of the community, it came at the cost of the environment.
"I graduated high school in 1970 and I can say, our community is a lot cleaner today than it was back then," she said. "Everyone had a job, but when the industry was here, the pollution was overwhelming. How much good was all that money if your family had cancer?"
Matt Perkins, Mayor of Ashland, said in his experience industrial outfits in the area are "responsible corporate citizens," citing the reduction in pollution from Marathon and the clean-up operation at the former AK Steel sites by Cleveland Cliffs.
Bowling said she's mainly concerned with home owners, stating years of regulations on business has made it to where they have processes in place.
"As a homeowner, we don't think about where our pesticides go when we spray them or where the fertilizer goes when the rain comes and it runs off into the storm water," she said. "I think that's where education plays a key role."
