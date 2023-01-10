ASHLAND A Drug Enforcement Administration agent pulled back the curtain Monday to show members of the Ashland Rotary Club some of the ins and outs of drug trafficking and how cops try and bust them.
Benjamin Henrich, a DEA Agent assigned to the West Virginia division, told Rotarians that federal drug enforcement isn't like depictions on TV — major investigations aren't wrapped up in a week, nor are wiretaps authorized in a day.
"The amount of paperwork is staggering," Henrich said. "Before you can get a wiretap, you have to submit this form, that form and another form, with another form attached to it and if it's late, you need to send a memo explaining why it's late."
Henrich, who cut his teeth into drug work while working as a police officer in Wisconsin and Minnesota, said undercover work isn't as prevalent as it used to be.
"It's a safety issue," he said. "When I first started, I would do a lot of undercover work — I remember my first buy was of some cocaine from a 20-year-old, 5-foot 2-inch woman who I thought would figure out I was a cop and kill me. Of course, it went fine — 99% of the time, it goes OK."
Instead, the DEA works closely with other agencies to build cases, according to Henrich. A case originating in Ashland could have tentacles extending all the way to Mexico or China, just by following the supply chain, he said.
Henrich said the way drugs are smuggled into the country is "dynamic" and ever changing.
"Drug cartels have entire logistic departments, just like a Fortune 500 Company," he said. "They typically come through the ports of entry and are hard to detect — there's no simple answer to stopping it, like building a wall."
Henrich recalled one case in California where smugglers brought cocaine into the country in a dump truck filled with decorative rocks. Inside a few of the rocks was drugs, baked into the stones.
Another case out of Ohio saw a lumber truck with 200 kilos of cocaine inside the lumber itself.
Henrich said one of the most important aspects of federal drug enforcement is teamwork.
"Teamwork is huge," he said. "In TV representations, they show the feds coming into a local PD's case and muscling it away from them. That couldn't be further from the truth. For one, I'm too old to be up for that and for two, there's plenty of cases to work already."
Henrich continued, "We have to work with local police departments and local task forces to do our job."
Typically, Henrich said the DEA will work with local authorities to bust a dealer, then if the case meets the federal threshold for an amount, they can take it to federal prosecutors to have them initiate federal proceedings.
Much of the DEA's work is in the shadows, Henrich noted.
"A lot of what we do doesn't make the paper until we do a roundup or make a large-scale bust of an entire organization," he said. "We like to keep it that way to protect our investigations so we can take down the entire organization."
When asked how sober living and treatment centers can help federal drug enforcement efforts, Henrich said anything to lower the demand is a plus for law enforcement.
"If we can lower the demand, that will lower the production," he said. "When you look at meth, when I first started it was $26,000 for a pound. Today, that number is more like $3,500. If there's anything that will help these people get their lives back and lowers that demand, that's a win."
