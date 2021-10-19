ASHLAND Ashland Rotary’s keynote speaker and guest at the Monday meeting was Dr. Charbel Salem, a Chief Medical Officer at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Dr. Salem spoke about the ongoing struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic, how KDMC was proceeding in that struggle and how the hospital uses monoclonal antibodies as part of their procedures to that end.
“This wave of the pandemic, the Delta variant, has gone down a little,” Dr. Salem said.
“But we are still in a pandemic,” he cautioned, “and the coronavirus has proven to be very unpredictable. Every time we think that it might be behind us, a mutation happens.”
Dr. Salem urged people to not let their guard down with regards to a disease that has killed more than 700,000 individuals in the United States alone.
“It is so important, as we continue to deal with COVID, to be united as a community. We need to understand what COVID is and how it makes people sick. It is extremely important to face this as a community because we health care workers cannot do this alone,” Dr. Salem told the Rotary.
Health care professionals celebrate new treatments because the disease makes people extremely sick, and while combating COVID, patients can develop other illness and health issues as a result.
“I don’t mean to say this in a scary way, because not everyone who gets COVID dies. It has a 1% mortality rate, but when people end up in the hospital with COVID it can be for a very long time, and they could end up on a ventilator,” Dr. Salem said. “And they can have other organ damage and failure. It is very difficult for those of us who deal with the progression of the disease, and it is great to have treatment options.”
Dr. Salem said that hopefully most who contract COVID will experience the milder range of symptoms which include a runny nose and flu-like symptoms.
“That’s true for roughly 80% of those who get the virus. But that leaves about 20% who get really ill. They may be able to fight the virus from home, and not be forced to go to the hospital, but many of those will develop long-term symptoms,” Dr. Salem said. “When this happens, they can have symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath that lasts for months,” including brain fog. “Some will even have issues related to scarring of the lungs from the disease.”
With the period of sickness lasting between one and two weeks on average, Dr. Salem said there is a large percentage of these patients who end up with long-term health issues. This alone would be enough reason, he said, to take advantage of preventative measures and treatments as early as possible. And while discussing treatment options, Dr. Salem illustrated why certain treatments gaining attention on social media such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine that don’t work.
“In order to prove that a treatment works for COVID, you have to recruit hundreds, if not thousands, of patients and run them through a trial. One group gets the treatment, and the other group gets a placebo,” Dr. Salem explained the trial mechanics. Another difficulty with COVID trials of any medication is that there needs to be larger groups involved to increase accuracy because there are little pre-existing information and trials to draw from.
“That’s why if someone tells you that I treated 10 patients with Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, or an herb they grew in their back yard, it isn’t accurate,” Dr. Salem said. There exists the possibility, he said, that those 10 patients would have reacted to the disease with mild symptoms even without the medication.
“In order to be done effectively, these studies have to be conducted rigorously with thousands of patients,” Dr. Salem said. And isolated trials with a limited number of participants only serve to prove the disease has a mortality rate. In addition, he said, some of the results from earlier and smaller trials of different medications were retracted due to being proven fraudulent.
A treatment that has been proven to work is monoclonal antibodies, Dr. Salem said.
“I want to say this very cautiously, because they are still not as effective as being protected from the virus. The S protein on the virus is what allows it to attach itself to our cells in the lungs,” Dr. Salem explained. “This ends up causing a severe infection and an inflammation. The vaccines and the monoclonal antibodies both target that S protein and keep them from attaching to our cells.”
This also prevents the disease from replicating itself, because it cannot replicate if it cannot attach itself to human cells.
Dr. Salem said the best course of action would be to get the protection offered by the vaccine and recommends that even someone who has recovered from COVID should get the vaccine to add another layer of protection along with the antibodies their own body has produced. This will serve to protect not only the individual, he said, but reduce spread in the community.
“You don’t get COVID alone,” Dr. Salem said. “With every surge, you are sick with hundreds of other patients.” But by dealing with prevention and treatment as a community, that community is better able to protect itself.
“As I said, this pandemic has taught me that the health care system cannot deal with this alone,” Dr. Salem said. “We need to deal with it as a community. And hopefully a year from now this will be over, and as a community we can then turn our attention to solving other community health issues.”
The Ashland Rotary inducted a new member at its meeting on Monday, as well as recognizing a long-standing member. Rotarian Lori Cooksey was awarded the Paul Harris Plus One Pin for her service above and beyond in the community, and Johnathan Couch was made a full Rotary member.