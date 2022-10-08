ASHLAND The Rotary Clubs of Ashland and Russell donated and delivered 384 dictionaries this week to third-grade students in Boyd County and Russell. The dictionary project is one of the annual projects the Rotary is involved with to fill needs in their communities. Boyd County students received 224 of the dictionaries, while students at Russell-McDowell received 160.
Earl Twinam of the Russell Rotary said it was a very worthwhile program that he has been a part of since he joined the Rotary. It is also a good opportunity for individual Rotaries, in this case Ashland and Russell, to work together to do more.
Bernard O’Nan of the Ashland Rotary said it was started about 10 years ago with the Ashland Rotary. “We saw that the Boyd County students weren’t getting dictionaries,” he said. “The Ashland Elks were giving dictionaries to the Ashland Independent Schools, so we stepped in and started distributing dictionaries to Boyd County third-graders since then.” About five or six years ago, O’Nan said the Ashland Rotary saw that Russell wasn’t getting dictionaries, so the Russell Rotary was brought into the program. “So we partnered with the Russell Club, and then the clubs together do it now,” O’Nan said.
The Ashland Rotary Club files for a district grant through the District Rotary Clubs to help defray the cost of the dictionaries. “By combining our efforts, we get about $500 from the district,” he said. This typically leaves about $800, which comes out of the local club’s treasury. The cost of this year’s project was $1,344, but there was no cost to the students or the schools. and the Rotarians who deliver the dictionaries volunteer their time and efforts to the project.
But the rewards are tangible, O’Nan said. Not the least is knowing they have given third-graders access to knowledge that doesn’t require access to internet or a device from which to access it. “The teachers and the administrators at the schools were elated we were going to do this. and if you could see the joy in their faces when the kids get these and get to write their names on the inside cover, you’d know it was worth it,” he said.
The Rotary puts its four-way test on the inside of every dictionary, O’Nan said. “There is a label saying its from the Rotary Club and test is inside that label.” The Rotary test is basically four questions people should ask themselves about any subject or situation: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? “We put that in there, and when we pass out the dictionaries we talk to them about that test,” he said.