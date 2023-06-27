ASHLAND The Ashland Rotary Club saw the changing of the guard Monday, with new President Michael Huy formally taking the gavel.
Huy, a business consultant, told the gathered Rotarians he was honored to serve as their president and vowed to embody one of the key pillars of Rotary Club values — integrity.
"Integrity is a core value for building a community and, in this day and age, we've see a lot of politicians disregard that," Huy said. "We must all stand up for integrity in this community."
Continued Huy: "I may be clumsy, I might try to be funny and end up coming off as weird, but I'll be honest."
Huy said he wanted the club to work with Ashland Community and Technical College to develop intermediate and trade skill programs, induct five to 10 new Rotarians, work on outdoor beautification projects, work with the Russell Rotary Club to improve the South Shore Rotary Park and promote the Charles and Betty Russell Trail in Ashland.
Laura Patrick, who works with the King's Daughter's Medical Center Foundation, served as president over the past year. She said she enjoyed serving on the board, during which time an emphasis was placed on community service and charity work.
Jonathon Couch was named president-elect of the Ashland Rotary Club. He was also named as the winner of the "Service Above Self" award.
(606) 326-2653 |