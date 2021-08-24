ASHLAND The Ashland Rotary club welcomed on Monday its District Governor Mike Noftsger.
Noftsger began by awarding Bernard O’Nan and Steve Towler with the Paul Harris plus one recognition.
“The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation,” according to rotary.org.
The “plus one” addition to the award is acknowledgement that the men have completed the $1,000 goal twice, explained Noftsger.
Noftsger continued by sharing how he joined rotary in Somerset in 2007 with a club that met at 7 a.m. each week. He quickly grew into a president’s seat and continued in leadership. He is the District Governor for District 6740, which houses 36 clubs and almost 1,400 members, including Ashland.
According to kydistrict6740.org: “Rotary is about doing good in the world. Meet Others. Exchange Ideas. Take Action.”
Noftsger shared about his passion and love for service and how he has put that into action throughout his life.
“(There’s) no better time to be a Rotarian,” said Noftsger. He shared that Rotary is about bringing others together to “be leaders for our community and our kids.”
Noftsger described his experience working with an Eastern Kentucky RAM (Remote Area Medical). He recalled the people who were helped, who saw immediate relief when they received dental care. He shared about the time he washed children’s feet in Guatemala.
“We serve to save lives,” said Noftsger. “While we may not always see it here in the United States but we certainly change lives.”
Noftsger told the club about the current causes Rotary is actively working to assist. Those include human trafficking in the state of Kentucky, helping a birthing center in Haiti rebuild and RYLA. All of these are causes to work towards the goal to empower girls.
RYLA is the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and is for eighth-graders who show leadership skills, especially those who don’t have such opportunities often. Noftsger said his hope for those the district sends are at least 50% girls.
Noftsger reminded the club of the four-way test, which was developed with four men of varying backgrounds. Rotarians are guided by this test, which is “a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships.”
The four-way test, according to rotary.org, asks four questions: “1) Is it the truth? 2) Is it fair to all concerned? 3) Will is build goodwill and better friendships? 4) Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Noftsger told the Ashland Rotarians they have a great opportunity, but it is challenging to follow the guidelines, lead and show the community the right way.
(606) 326-2652 |