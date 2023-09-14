CATLETTSBURG Was it hump day or speed hump day at the old Boyd County courthouse?
Ross Road in Rush remained a point of contention on Wednesday when a resident on that street raised a few concerns during the community comment portion of the monthly fiscal court meeting.
Mike Dulen, who lives on Ross Road, expressed concern about a filed petition in favor of the installation of speed humps on the road.
Back in July, the Boyd County Fiscal Court passed a road ordinance regarding speed humps in the county. It was spurred by a complaint from Adam Clark, a man who put in his own speed bump outside of his home on Ross Road in May. When informed he wasn’t allowed to do that, the fiscal court did take action and ultimately approved the ordinance and a 70-page document on road maintenance.
Based on the ordinance, 70% of households — one vote per dwelling — would have to sign the speed hump petition.
According to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney’s records, six out of eight households (75%) on Ross Road have signed.
“The petition has been filed and the criteria has been met,” Chaney said.
Dulen contended that could not be the case because he said he knew of four, including himself, who oppose it.
From the gallery, County Administrator Justin Pruitt supplied pertinent information to Chaney via smartphone. Chaney met Dulen at the podium as they looked over the signatures together. Dulen was shocked to see at least one name, muttering “this is the lady who said she would sign against it.”
Chaney admitted the county still needed to verify the signatures prior to the road department moving forward on installing speed humps.
Humps are different than bumps. They’re not as pronounced. They’re federally-certified, low-profile speed humps.
Dulen said he has a 5-year-old granddaughter and 2-year-old grandson who are at his house frequently, and he doesn’t see the need for the humps.
“I teach those kids not to play in the road,” he said. “It feels like (Clark) is trying to stake off a play area for his kids on the road.”
“Well, kids are not supposed to play in the road,” Chaney said, and all the commissioners agreed.
Dulen also requested clarification about who was responsible for the cost of the speed humps. The way the ordinance reads, he said, it seems like all residents along the street are responsible.
However, Chaney acknowledged that it should just be the applicant who is responsible for that cost.
The county would handle initial installation costs, though.
Chaney admitted he and the commissioners are new to this process, and they’re learning along the way, too.
He did say the roads department has expressed concern about the humps, too, especially when winter weather hits.
“Plowing is going to be a pain,” Chaney said.
The county’s next step is to verify signatures.
