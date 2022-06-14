ASHLAND Jade Ross, who will be a freshman at Boyd County High School this fall, gave her father, Brett Ross, an early Father’s Day present Tuesday, and it likely will be the best one he ever receives.
Based on a short essay Jade wrote as a student at Boyd County Middle School nominating her dad for the award given each June by the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, Brett received the club’s Father of Year honor Tuesday at its early morning meeting at the Ashland YMCA. Jade was on hand to present her father with a plaque and a framed copy of her winning essay.
“My dad should be Father of the Year because he helps people in need, like how he helped his friend when his car broke down,” Jade wrote in her winning essay, adding that “my dad is currently taking training to help my mama learn to walk and took time off work just to take care of her.”
She also wrote that her father works on cars a lot and gives others tips on how to make their cars run better.
“He also helps the homeless by bringing them food that we don’t eat,” she wrote.