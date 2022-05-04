GREENUP The Greenup County Beautification Project conducted an event on Sunday and invited residents to plant a rose in remembrance of loved ones.
Poor weather somewhat limited the turnout, Amy Dowdy said, but many people have expressed their support and have contacted the group after the event. One couple, however, made the trip from Chillicothe, Ohio, and came prepared with rose and potting soil. Other than that one rose, all others and six evergreen bushes were donated by Kenny and Pam Imel of Imel’s Greenhouse.
The group has been doing various projects around the City of Greenup, including some much-needed repairs and facilitating the painting of murals, Dowdy said. The rose planting was free to participants, and she said it all began with a call from Kenny Imel.
“Kenny called me and said he had some roses he wanted to donate to the beautification,” Dowdy said. She had intended to plant the roses in various parts of the city, because she thought there were six or seven plants. When she arrived at Imel’s to pick them up, however, she discovered not a few roses but a truckload.
“Our group got together and decided we couldn’t plant 40 roses,” Dowdy said. “So we decided to make a memorial rose garden along the wall by the city building. And we invited everyone who wanted to come to plant a rose and make markers and tie green ribbons in memory of their loved ones.”
The rose planting was not part of the group’s regular fundraising, and was a Community Engagement Activity free to whomever came thanks to the Imels’ generosity. After the event the group planted the remaining roses, and people are still welcome to pick an unclaimed rose to honor the memory of loved ones.
Dowdy said The Greenup Beautification does accept donations, and all money goes for things such as buying tools, paint and glass to replace broken windows on some of the buildings in the city, and also pays for the murals downtown.
The group’s next scheduled fundraiser is Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Club building downtown.
“It’s always the second Wednesday of every month. We sell hot dogs and take donations, and have a good time.” Dowdy said that the group can be contacted through their Facebook page.
