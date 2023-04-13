SUMMIT The Boyd County Sheriffs Department, Boyd County EMS and Summit-Ironville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that sent one to the hospital.
Sheriff Lieutenant Hall said witnesses reported the Ford Bronco was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 well below the posted speed limit initially.
According to witnesses, the driver of the Bronco veered from left to right and took out mailboxes before the vehicle picked up speed and left the roadway, became airborne and flipped several times before coming to rest in front of the Midland Branch Library.
Hall said the driver’s condition is unknown at this time but the male driver was “pretty injured.”
Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 in front of the library were partially closed as first responder vehicles surrounded the wreckage.
Several of the late model Bronco’s airbags had deployed, preventing ejection or an immediate fatality.
“Had this car been 20 years older, it would’ve killed them,” Hall said.